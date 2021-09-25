Spencer Zinn ran for three first-quarter touchdowns, and Dominic Frost intercepted two passes as Western Dubuque blitzed to a 34-point first-half lead and routed Marion, 41-0, on Friday night in Marion, Iowa.
Zinn finished with four touchdown runs as the Bobcats moved above .500 on the season at 3-2, and dropped the Wolves to 1-4.
Zinn sandwiched a Frost interception with two touchdown runs to give WD a 13-0 lead at the 7:20 mark of the opening quarter. Zinn added a third score to make it 20-0 with 31 seconds left in the period.
Grant Glausser rushed and scored from 8 yards out to extend the lead to 27-0 with 9:14 before halftime. Quarterback Jack Clemens connected with Andrew Oltmanns for a 17-yard TD connection and Glausser snagged a pick just before half.
Zinn added a 1-yard TD plunge to make it 41-0 with 8:20 left in the third quarter.
North Fayette Valley 50, Dubuque Wahlert 33 — At West Union, Iowa: The Golden Eagles (1-4) lost in a shootout to the TigerHawks (4-1).
Dyersville Beckman 69, Postville 0 — At Postville, Iowa: The Trailblazers (5-0) remained unbeaten with the destruction of the Pirates.
Waterloo Columbus 35, Cascade 13 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars (2-3) struggled on the offensive end and fell to the Sailors (4-1).
Bellevue 63, North Cedar 25 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Colby Sieverding ran for four touchdowns while adding a TD reception as the Comets (3-2) let their offense run wild in the rout of North Cedar.
West Delaware 49, Center Point-Urbana 14 — At Center Point, Iowa: The Hawks (4-1) blitzed past the Stormin’ Pointers.
Vinton-Shellsburg 24, Maquoketa 21 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals (0-5) fell just short of finding their first win.
Starmont 30, Clayton Ridge 15 — At Arlington, Iowa: The Stars (2-3) held off the Eagles (2-3).
East Buchanan 40, Maquoketa Valley 0 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats (1-4) couldn’t slow down the Buccaneers (4-1).
ILLINOIS
Forreston 52, Galena 20 — At Galena, Ill.: Forreston (4-1) was firing on all cylinders with too much offense to slow down for the Pirates (2-3).
WISCONSIN
River Ridge 32, Cuba City 21 — At Cuba City, Wis.: The Timberwolves (5-1) made a statement, rolling into Cuba City and handing the Cubans (5-1) their first loss on homecoming. Owen Hamilton scored on TD runs of 2, 1 and 6 yards, the last being a game-clincher with 2:41 to play. Logan Drone threw a TD pass and ran for another.
Potosi/Cassville 57, Pecatonica/Argyle 0 — At Potosi, Wis.: Levi Groom tossed three touchdown passes and ran for another, Ashton Spitzack caught and rushed for touchdowns, and Dayton Udelhofen went 75 yards on a pick-6 as Potosi/Cassville remained unbeaten at 6-0 with the blowout win.
Prairie du Chien 24, Platteville 14 — At Platteville, Wis.: Maddox Cejka tossed a touchdown pass to Trent Mallat, Max Amundson and Rhett Koenig ran for scores, and the Blackhawks (3-3) rallied from an early deficit and dropped the Hillmen (1-5).
Darlington 57, Fennimore 7 — At Darlington, Wis.: It was a runaway victory for the Redbirds (5-1), rolling to the convincing win over Fennimore (2-4) behind three touchdown runs apiece from Braden Davis and Easton Evenstad.
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 46, Iowa-Grant 18 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Knights (1-5) pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Panthers (1-5), 28-0, to earn their first victory.
Black Hawk/Warren 54, Southwestern 0 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Black Hawk/Warren (4-2) overpowered the Wildcats (3-3) from the opening kick in the rout.
Boscobel 2, Hillsboro 0 — At Hillsboro, Wis.: The Bulldogs improved to 2-5 with a COVID-related forfeit victory over Hillsboro (1-6).
Oakfield 22, Belmont 8 — At Oakfield, Wis.: The Braves (3-2) battled hard in eight-player action, but Oakfield (5-0) held on.