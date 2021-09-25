Western Dubuque vs. Dubuque Hempstead football
Western Dubuque's Spencer Zinn (right) maneuvers around Dubuque Hempstead's Jayden Hoskins during their game in Epworth, Iowa, on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

Spencer Zinn ran for three first-quarter touchdowns, and Dominic Frost intercepted two passes as Western Dubuque blitzed to a 34-point first-half lead and routed Marion, 41-0, on Friday night in Marion, Iowa.

Zinn finished with four touchdown runs as the Bobcats moved above .500 on the season at 3-2, and dropped the Wolves to 1-4.

Zinn sandwiched a Frost interception with two touchdown runs to give WD a 13-0 lead at the 7:20 mark of the opening quarter. Zinn added a third score to make it 20-0 with 31 seconds left in the period.

Grant Glausser rushed and scored from 8 yards out to extend the lead to 27-0 with 9:14 before halftime. Quarterback Jack Clemens connected with Andrew Oltmanns for a 17-yard TD connection and Glausser snagged a pick just before half.

Zinn added a 1-yard TD plunge to make it 41-0 with 8:20 left in the third quarter.

North Fayette Valley 50, Dubuque Wahlert 33 — At West Union, Iowa: The Golden Eagles (1-4) lost in a shootout to the TigerHawks (4-1).

Dyersville Beckman 69, Postville 0 — At Postville, Iowa: The Trailblazers (5-0) remained unbeaten with the destruction of the Pirates.

Waterloo Columbus 35, Cascade 13 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars (2-3) struggled on the offensive end and fell to the Sailors (4-1).

Bellevue 63, North Cedar 25 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Colby Sieverding ran for four touchdowns while adding a TD reception as the Comets (3-2) let their offense run wild in the rout of North Cedar.

West Delaware 49, Center Point-Urbana 14 — At Center Point, Iowa: The Hawks (4-1) blitzed past the Stormin’ Pointers.

Vinton-Shellsburg 24, Maquoketa 21 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals (0-5) fell just short of finding their first win.

Starmont 30, Clayton Ridge 15 — At Arlington, Iowa: The Stars (2-3) held off the Eagles (2-3).

East Buchanan 40, Maquoketa Valley 0 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats (1-4) couldn’t slow down the Buccaneers (4-1).

ILLINOIS

Forreston 52, Galena 20 — At Galena, Ill.: Forreston (4-1) was firing on all cylinders with too much offense to slow down for the Pirates (2-3).

WISCONSIN

River Ridge 32, Cuba City 21 — At Cuba City, Wis.: The Timberwolves (5-1) made a statement, rolling into Cuba City and handing the Cubans (5-1) their first loss on homecoming. Owen Hamilton scored on TD runs of 2, 1 and 6 yards, the last being a game-clincher with 2:41 to play. Logan Drone threw a TD pass and ran for another.

Potosi/Cassville 57, Pecatonica/Argyle 0 — At Potosi, Wis.: Levi Groom tossed three touchdown passes and ran for another, Ashton Spitzack caught and rushed for touchdowns, and Dayton Udelhofen went 75 yards on a pick-6 as Potosi/Cassville remained unbeaten at 6-0 with the blowout win.

Prairie du Chien 24, Platteville 14 — At Platteville, Wis.: Maddox Cejka tossed a touchdown pass to Trent Mallat, Max Amundson and Rhett Koenig ran for scores, and the Blackhawks (3-3) rallied from an early deficit and dropped the Hillmen (1-5).

Darlington 57, Fennimore 7 — At Darlington, Wis.: It was a runaway victory for the Redbirds (5-1), rolling to the convincing win over Fennimore (2-4) behind three touchdown runs apiece from Braden Davis and Easton Evenstad.

Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 46, Iowa-Grant 18 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Knights (1-5) pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Panthers (1-5), 28-0, to earn their first victory.

Black Hawk/Warren 54, Southwestern 0 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Black Hawk/Warren (4-2) overpowered the Wildcats (3-3) from the opening kick in the rout.

Boscobel 2, Hillsboro 0 — At Hillsboro, Wis.: The Bulldogs improved to 2-5 with a COVID-related forfeit victory over Hillsboro (1-6).

Oakfield 22, Belmont 8 — At Oakfield, Wis.: The Braves (3-2) battled hard in eight-player action, but Oakfield (5-0) held on.

