The game was right where University of Dubuque wanted it.
Case Western Reserve just came out on fire in the second half.
Peter Ragen scored a game-high 32 points to pace Dubuque, but Case Western Reserve shot 55.2% from the floor in the second half to rally out of a double-digit deficit before holding off Dubuque, 91-87, in the first round of the NCAA Division III national tournament on Friday in Oshkosh, Wis.
Case Western Reserve (19-6) advanced to play host UW-Oshkosh in today’s second-round game. Dubuque bowed out at 21-7.
Jaylin McCants (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Levi Scheuermann (14 points, 11 rebounds) each recorded double-doubles for Dubuque, which led, 49-38, at halftime.
Dubuque led by 13 with 12:53 left, but Case Western Reserve woke up with a 9-0 run to get back within striking distance.
Case Western Reserve scored the final four points of regulation at the free-throw line, then took its first lead since the first half on the opening possession of the extra session.
Ragen’s 3-pointer with 1:42 left gave Dubuque its final lead of the game, 86-85. Case Western Reserve’s Ryan Newton hit a tiebreaking 3 with 7 seconds left.
Brock Simon added 12 points and Sam Kilburg had 11 for Dubuque.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Dubuque 9, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology 7 — At Winter Haven, Fla.: Hayden Iacolucci, Parker Allen, Kellen Mitchell, Hunter Martindale and Jake Cekander each had multi-hit games as the Spartans outslugged Rose-Hulman.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Spartans take pair — At Leesburg, Fla.: Kayla Breunig struck out two and allowed just one run and three hits over seven innings as Dubuque beat Plymouth State, 2-1. A. Moris drove in a pair of runs as the Spartans improved to 6-2 with a 6-4 victory over Eastern.
Pioneers split — At Peoria, Ill.: Claire Bakkestuen homered and drove in three runs, and Rachel Plautz, Amanda Stanczuk and Angela Laabs had three his apiece as UW-Platteville beat Mount Mary, 7-0. Stanczuk went 3-for-4 in the Pioneers, 7-1 loss to Elmhurst.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Mineral Point 54, Fennimore 51 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Dominik McVay hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the corner to lift the Pointers over the Golden Eagles in their WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal. Bodie Bossert scored a game-high 18 points and McVay finished with 10 for Mineral Point, which will host Cuba City in tonight’s regional final. Mark Kenney led Fennimore with 14 points.
Cuba City 89, Iowa-Grant 39 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Cody Houtakker scored 20 points, Carter Olson and Ian Hindermann added 14 apiece, and the Cubans bulldozed the Panthers in their WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal. Carter Niles chipped in 13 points and Max Lucey had 12 for Cuba City, which will play at Mineral Point in tonight’s regional final. Ashton Schmitz led Iowa-Grant with 18 points.
River Ridge 59, Melrose-Mindoro 51 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Timberwolves downed Melrose-Mindoro in their WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal and advanced to host tonight’s regional final against Onalaska Luther.
Darlington 80, Poynette 52 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds pulled away in the second half to rout Poynette in their WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal and will host Marshall in tonight’s regional final.
Southwestern 71, Benton 39 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Nate Reiff scored 22 points, Peerson Kephart added 20 and Anthony Martin chipped in 10 as the Wildcats routed the Zephyrs in their WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal. Southwestern will host Cassville in tonight’s regional final. Rex Blaine led Benton with 13 points.
Cassville 54, Seneca 53 — At Seneca, Wis.: The Comets clipped the Indians in their WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal. Cassville advanced to play at Southwestern in tonight’s regional final.
Potosi 57, North Crawford 46 — At Soldiers Grove, Wis.: The Chieftains knocked off the Trojans in their WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal and will play at Wauzeka-Steuben in tonight’s regional final.
Madison Edgewood 69, Platteville 47 — At Madison, Wis.: The Hillmen bowed out in the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals.