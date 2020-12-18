FENNIMORE, Wis. — After winning their first four games of the season by 20 points or more, the Darlington Redbirds were dealt their first challenge of the season by Fennimore on Thursday night.
The Redbirds got a 3-point basket from senior Curtis Stone with 8.9 seconds remaining to break a 64-all tie, and Darlington held on for a 69-64 win over previously unbeaten Fennimore.
Darlington improved to 5-0.
“This was a good test for us and hat’s off to Fennimore for coming out well-prepared,” Darlington coach Tom Uppena said. “They took us out of our transition game and forced us to play their game.”
The Golden Eagles (3-1) led by as many as 10 points in the first half after jumping out to a 6-0 lead, but the Redbirds battled back to take a 19-18 lead on a 3-pointer from Hunter Hardyman with 6:09 remaining.
“Fennimore did a great job of limiting our fast breaks which is how we usually score a lot of our points,” senior Carter Lancaster said. “It took us a little while before we flipped the switch and turned things on defensively, which helped us create some easy baskets.”
Lancaster led the Redbirds with 17 points, while Stone and Hardyman each added 15.
The Golden Eagles took a five-point lead later in the first half, but the Redbirds drew even at 24 on a 3 from Lancaster. The two teams continued to exchange 3-pointers in the final minutes of the half, and the score remained tied, 34-34, at the break.
Fennimore’s Brady Larson finished the half with 14 of his team-high 25 points as Fennimore shot 48 percent from the field.
“The Larson boys played really well and we struggled containing both of them,” Lancaster said. “They were hitting shots and we just weren’t.”
Fennimore came out to start the second half on an 8-0 run, going up, 42-34, before the Redbirds turned on the heat defensively.
“We knew we needed to start playing our game and get more aggressive on defense,” Lancaster said.
The Redbirds tied the score up once again on a three-point play by Lancaster with 9:11 to play, and the teams continued to exchange the lead for the remainder of the game.
“It was nice to see us have a little bit of fight in us there in the second half,” Uppena said. “We need to wake up quicker, but we were able to do some decent things.”
A basket from Fennimore’s Adam Larson tied the game at 64 with 58 seconds remaining, and a Darlington turnover gave possession back to the Eagles. A pass to a heavily covered Adam Larson in the post got tangled up, forcing a jump ball with 24 seconds on the clock, putting the ball back in the Redbirds’ hands.
Stone was able to knock down the 3 with 8.9 seconds to go, and a pair of free throws from Lancaster sealed the win.
“This is an experienced group, and it was nice to see them figure things out there at the end,” Uppena said. “It was good for us to get pressured and to see how our guys responded.”
Adam Larson added 17 points for the Golden Eagles, while Austin Horn added 10.