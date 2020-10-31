News in your town

Northwestern wipes out 17-point deficit to beat Iowa

No. 23 Iowa State big favorites as it heads to Kansas

Sports briefs: Packers great Adderley passes away at 81

Hawkeyes host Northwestern with sense of urgency after loss

Hall, Purdy lead No. 23 Iowa State to 52-22 romp over Kansas

Prep football: Wahlert hangs tough with Xavier in playoff tilt

Girls cross country: Hempstead's Leitzen becomes 1st Dubuque public schools state champ

Sports briefs: Hawkeyes' Shadrick Byrd, Yahweh Jeudy planning to transfer

'The ones we play for': Iowa keeps 'wave' for young patients

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Whole new feel to Dubuque high school hockey team

Prep football: Tonight's Wisconsin area preview capsules

USHL: Fighting Saints set for final evaluations this weekend

Prep volleyball roundup: Potosi, Mineral Point fall in sectional semifinals

Prep volleyball: Platteville rolls into sectional final

Prep football: Tonight's Iowa playoff preview capsules

White Sox reunite with La Russa, hire Hall of Fame manager

Fitting finale: Dodgers win title, Turner tests positive

Sports briefs: Clarke's football game on Saturday postponed

College football: Wisconsin cancels Nebraska game

City girls teams among top contenders at state cross country

Prep athletics: IHSA moving on with winter sports

Auto racing glance: Cup series off to Virginia

TH Athlete of Week: Wahlert's Heiar hopes to finish prep career with style

Prep cross country: Chasing gold in Fort Dodge

Prep volleyball: Hempstead's Arensdorf named MVC Valley Division Coach of Year

Prep volleyball: Hempstead's Arensdorf named MVC Valley Division Coach of Year

Wisconsin football pauses team activities with rising number of COVID-19 cases

World Series notes: Dodgers bullpen finishes off Rays

Local & area roundup: Illinois governor puts winter sports on hold

Packers RB Williams forming quality tandem with Jones

Bears' offense seeks answers after poor showing against Rams

Sports briefs: Ravens sign Dez Bryant to practice squad

Rays, Dodgers grateful to have fans at neutral-site Series