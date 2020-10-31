Brady Griebel's progress from last season was perfectly measured in his final race.
The Bellevue senior came less than a second away from winning a state championship last year. So, he trained and put in the work to make sure he closed his Comet career as champion.
And this time, it wasn't even close.
After settling for runner-up last season in 0.8 seconds, Griebel dominated on Saturday to win the Iowa Class 1A state championship by 29.2 seconds over Madrid's Clay Pehl at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
"After state last year, I knew I had one more year left," Griebel said. "I took a break for a bit and then started training again, training hard and getting ready for the year. The results came out pretty good, I'd say."
Griebel finished in 15:52.2 to become Bellevue High's first-ever individual state cross country champion.
"He used that race last year as motivation," Bellevue coach Scott Jess said. "He was as tough as he ever was. He was pretty determined to run his own race, and 15:46 is the state record. He didn't quite get that because it was a little windy, but he was pretty happy with that time."
Griebel began to break away from the pack at the first turn and never looked back, except near the home stretch when he spooked himself.
"He looked so strong and just put in so much work training this summer," Jess said. "By 2 miles he already started really pulling away and was so strong. When he came around that final corner, I think he or some fans shuffled around some leaves and he thought someone was close to him so he really started going."
It was Halloween, after all.
"I felt pretty confident going in," Griebel said. "Not overconfident, but focused and ready to go. I got up front by the first turn and then stayed hanging on, then thought I heard someone behind me heading around that final hill. So then I decided to just go and see how fast I could take it."
He took it to championship gold and program history.
"I'm super proud of him," Jess said. "He deserves it and he's a coach's dream. He does everything you ask of him. He eats right, gets the right amount of sleep, trains hard and expects the most of himself. He's the state champ."
The Comets finished fifth in the team standings with 172 points. Following Brady was younger brother Payton Griebel, a freshman who placed 17th in 17:10.4. Senior Sam Dunne took 47th in 18:01.7, sophomore Ben Steinbeck finished 95th at 18:53.8 and sophomore Jake Bormann rounded out Bellevue's score in 110th place at 19:24.7.
Maquoketa Valley finished sixth in the team standings with 203 points, led by junior Cy Huber's 17:35.7 for 28th place. Junior Nolan Ries was 30th in 17:39.7, junior Michael Schaul was 55th at 18:06.8, junior Mitch Heims placed 75th in 18:30.1 and sophomore Landin Frasher took 124th in 19:47.1.
Madrid won the team championship with 58 points.
Cascade senior Cole Miller capped his career with a 38th-place performance of 17:51.7. Cascade teammate and sophomore Adam Knepper placed 44th in 17:56.3.
In the Class 1A girls field, Cascade senior Emma Ostwinkle capped her Cougars career with a third-straight trip to state and finished 14th overall in 20:16.4. Bellevue Marquette junior Holly Beauchamp placed 23rd in 20:51.3, and Bellevue junior Gabby Williamson took 42nd in 21:33.9. Marquette junior Kaylee Koos was 47th at 21:39.4 and Bellevue sophomore Delaney Dunne came in 99th at 22:47.
Kee High junior Haley Meyer won the title in 19:11.3. Hudson won the 1A girls team title.
CLASS 2A
Dyersville Beckman freshman Maria Kruse notched a top-10 finish in her first state meet, capturing 10th place in 20:02. The winning time belonged to Mid-Prairie's Danielle Hostetler, another freshman, in 19:08.9.
There were no local qualifiers in the 2A boys field.