University of Dubuque’s Peter Ragen and Loras’ JT Ford and Rowan McGowen were each named to the all-American Rivers Conference men’s basketball first team as postseason awards were announced on Thursday.
Nebraska Wesleyan’s Nate Schmonitz was named conference MVP, Prairie Wolves coach Dale Wellman earned coach of the year and Coe’s Adam McDermott was the defensive player of the year in the A-R-C’s top awards.
The Spartans also landed two players on the honorable mention team: Dubuque Hempstead alum Avery Butler (a senior) and junior guard Mitch Burger.
Clarke 73, Missouri Valley 51 — At Kehl Center: Hempstead grad Keith Johnson led all scorers with 18 points, Dylan Kurey added 17 off the bench and the NAIA 22nd-ranked Pride won their Heart Conference tournament opener. Clarke (23-8) will host Peru State in the conference semifinals on Saturday.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Platteville 49, Prairie du Chien 44 — At Lodi, Wis.: Josie Nies scored 15 points, Becca Hoyer added 14 and Sami Martin finished with 12 as the top-ranked Hillmen (24-0) advanced to the Wisconsin Division 3 sectional championship on Saturday.
Platteville will face Marshall at 1 p.m. in Baraboo with a state tournament berth on the line.
The Blackhawks (18-7) bowed out of the season despite a game-high 24-point effort from Lily Krahn.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Loras falls twice — At Clermont, Fla.: Hadalyn Anderson drove in the Duhawks’ lone run in a 3-1 loss to Eastern Nazarene and went 3-for-4 with a double in the Duhawks’ 8-6 loss to Eastern.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Northwestern St. Paul 12, Dubuque 8 — At Oyen Field: Tanner Weis and Gavin Hughes each found net twice, but the Spartans couldn’t keep up with Northwestern St. Paul.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Loras 21, Northwestern 5 — At Rock Bowl: Pearl Mueller scored seven goals, and Clare Brunn and Olivia Flynn added three apiece as the Duhawks (2-0) remained unblemished in the early season.
PREP HOCKEY
Dubuque 4, Lincoln 1 — At Ames, Iowa: Jeremiah Snyder, Drew Zillig and Connor Lucas scored first-period goals to stake the No. 8-seeded Devils to a 3-0 lead, and Dubuque held on to upset top-seeded Lincoln in the Midwest High School Hockey League’s JV state tournament.
Keegan Lesch added a goal late in the third period to seal the win. Lucas, Snyder and Zillig also added an assist apiece, and Braden Hathaway made 27 saves.
The Devils advanced to play the Des Moines Capitals in today’s semifinals. Waterloo and Omaha play in the other semifinal.