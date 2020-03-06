News in your town

USHL’s top two teams meet this weekend

Boys prep basketball: Hempstead's Duax named divisional player of the year

Pioneers, Duhawks ready to go dancing again

Iowa hoping season dominance carries over to Big Ten meet

Sports in brief: UNI's Jacobson named MVC coach of the year

Commentary: Former walk-on from Dubuque blossoms during time as Hawkeye

Sports briefs: IOC unwavering on Olympics starting in July

Girls prep basketball: Top-ranked Cougars take on Osage in semis

Girls prep basketball: Marquette ready for the challenge

TH Athlete of Week: Galena's Townsend finally gets his wish against rival

Girls prep basketball: Mohawks enjoy playing predator role

Bellevue Marquette girls win state basketball opener

Girls prep basketball: Bellevue Marquette evolves to reach state for 2nd straight year

Local & area roundup: Clarke's Blaine named Heart Conference coach of year

College basketball roundup

Boys prep basketball: Southwestern slips past Belmont in regional opener

Sports in brief: UNI's Green named MVC Player of the Year

MLB spring training roundup: Cardinals' Andrew Miller loses feeling for pitches

Hunter Jr helps Purdue beat No. 18 Iowa 77-68

Culver, McBride lead West Virginia past Iowa State 77-71

Boys prep basketball: Tigers sink 'Stangs

Boys prep basketball: Stunner in Clinton, as Rams fall on buzzer-beater

Girls prep basketball: Cascade clamps down on Denver in state opener

Hempstead boys upended in substate final

Davenport North denies Senior trip to state

Cascade girls win state tournament opener

More than the Score: Clancy, Bettcher to meet for Jr. Big 10 championship

NFL combine's speed week ends with another fast finish

NBA roundup: Short-handed Bulls knock off Mavericks

MLB spring training roundup: Cubs beat Angels in reunion with Maddon

OF Luis Robert, INF Carter Kieboom among rookies to watch

Girls prep basketball: Top-ranked Cougars on prowl for another state title

College basketball: UW-P men, Loras women secure tournament berths

College basketball: Former Dubuque standout finds new way to contribute to UNI success

Iowa State's Ashley Joens uses toughness to pile up points

Sports in brief: Illinois extends Underwood 3 years

College basketball: UW-P to host 1st round game in NCAA men's tourney

Kansas unanimous No. 1 in Top 25; Illinois, Wisconsin enter poll