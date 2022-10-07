10072022-fbcapsules
Buy Now

Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg’s Nate Lawrence runs through the Potosi/Cassville defense during their game last season. Both teams have big games on tap tonight.

 Shannon Mumm/Telegraph Herald

Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:

IOWA

Tim O’Neill

Danny Miller

Tim O’Neill

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.