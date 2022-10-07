Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
CEDAR FALLS (4-2) at DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (0-6)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Cedar Falls won, 42-28
Outlook — It’s been a tough go this season for the Mustangs, but that could all be forgotten with a win tonight. Hempstead has won just two of its last 10 matchups with the Tigers. The Mustangs have been closer to cracking the win column lately, but turnovers have been costly. Hempstead could be dangerous if it can put all three phases together in one game.
TH prediction — Cedar Falls 35, Hempstead 14
DUBUQUE SENIOR (3-3) at MUSCATINE (2-4)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Senior won, 48-6
Outlook — The Rams can’t clinch a playoff berth tonight, but a loss would certainly hurt their chances of playing beyond Week 9. Senior has scored just 10 points total over the last two weeks, so getting the offense back into rhythm will be paramount. Stopping the Muskies’ run game will be priority No. 1 on defense.
TH prediction — Senior 28, Muscatine 24
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (4-2, 2-1) at OELWEIN (2-4, 1-2)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Wahlert won, 35-0
Outlook — The Golden Eagles have just two weeks left in the regular season, and a win tonight could make sure their season extends beyond that. A win tonight cements a playoff berth for the Golden Eagles, and likely a top-two district finish. But, they can’t afford to overlook an Oelwein team that is better than the one they faced last year.
TH prediction — Wahlert 31, Oelwein 21
WATERLOO EAST (0-6, 0-2) at WESTERN DUBUQUE (4-2, 2-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Western Dubuque won, 55-21
Outlook — The Bobcats have been rolling of late, and Waterloo East, on paper, doesn’t appear to have much hope of slowing them down. Western Dubuque can take a step up in the Class 4A District 2 playoff race with a fifth consecutive win heading into next week’s showdown with Waverly-Shell Rock.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 49, Waterloo East 6
SUMNER FREDERICKSBURG (3-3, 1-2) AT BECKMAN CATHOLIC (4-2, 1-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Beckman Catholic won, 28-0
Outlook — The Trailblazers and Cougars are battling for their postseason lives these last two weeks. This is a critical matchup tonight as the teams are currently tied for the fourth and final postseason spot in Class 1A District 4. A win tonight would mean being on the inside of the playoff picture, with the losing team facing a must-win next week to have any chance at all of extending its season.
TH prediction — Beckman Catholic 21, Sumner-Fredericksburg 20
MFL/MAR-MAC (5-1, 3-0) AT CASCADE (4-2, 2-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — MFL won, 44-26
Outlook — Cascade has played its way into a pretty favorable playoff position with two weeks remaining. A win tonight or in next week’s regular-season finale will assure the Cougars of reaching the postseason. They would love to make a statement by securing a bid and knocking off the current 1A District 4 leader.
TH prediction — MFL/Mar-Mac 27, Cascade 24
SOUTH WINNESHIEK (2-4, 2-2) AT BELLEVUE (2-4, 1-3)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Bellevue won, 22-6
Outlook — The Comets currently sit in fifth place in Class A District 4 and are on the outside of the postseason bubble. A win tonight over South Winneshiek, which currently holds the fourth spot in the district, would give each team three losses in the district, and Bellevue would hold the head-to-head advantage. A loss tonight for Bellevue means it would need some help even with a victory over Clayton Ridge in next Friday’s finale.
TH prediction — Bellevue 28, South Winneshiek 27
WEST DELAWARE (3-3, 2-0) AT HAMPTON-DUMONT-CAL (4-2, 1-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Last year — West Delaware won, 41-3
Outlook — At 2-0 in Class 3A District 3, the Hawks are currently tied with Independence atop the standings. With three games remaining, the Hawks can lock up a postseason berth by going 2-1 over that span. They do, however, still have eyes on winning the district title, which is attainable, especially with a showdown against co-district leader Independence looming next week.
TH prediction — West Delaware 24, Hampton-Dumont-Cal 20
ILLINOIS
GALENA (3-3, 2-3) AT DAKOTA (3-3, 2-3)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Galena won, 20-0
Outlook — The Pirates control their own playoff destiny with three wins and three games remaining. It takes six wins in Illinois to guarantee a postseason berth, but if Galena can go 2-1 to close out the season, it will most likely be enough to secure a spot. With a tough matchup next week against one-loss Durand-Pecatonica, the Pirates will definitely want to head into that game on the heels of a victory.
TH prediction — Galena 28, Dakota 24
WISCONSIN
POTOSI/CASSVILLE (6-1, 4-1) at RIVER RIDGE (7-0, 5-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — am1590wpvl.com
Last year — Potosi/Cassville won, 30-26 and 15-14
Outlook — This game will clinch at least a share of the Six Rivers Conference title for the winner. River Ridge has allowed more than seven points just three times this season.
TH prediction — Potosi/Cassville 20, River Ridge 16
BLACK HAWK/WARREN (4-3, 2-3) at BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG (5-2, 4-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Black Hawk/Warren won by forfeit
Outlook — Benton/Scales Mound/Shullburg is safely into the playoffs, but the Knights could eliminate perennial title contender Black Hawk/Warren from the postseason. The Warriors are coming off two losses and will be fighting for their season.
TH prediction — Black Hawk/Warren 36, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 28
SEASON RECORDS (LAST WEEK IN PARENTHESES)
O’Neill: 27-7 (3-3)
Miller: 19-6 (4-1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.