Ryan Winger is in championship form.
Dubuque Hempstead’s star runner is performing at a high level as the home stretch of the Iowa cross country season takes hold, and he crossed the finish line in 15:41 on Thursday at the Dubuque Soccer and Cross Country Complex to win the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Divisional championship.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Winger said. “This was our last week of really harder training. We’re feeling really good. Today was really windy, but we did pretty well.”
Winger led a contingent of city runners taking the top five places, with four of them coming from Hempstead as the Mustangs captured their third straight divisional title with 20 points. Iowa City West was runner-up with 62 points, with Cedar Rapids Kennedy third with 96 points and Dubuque Senior fourth out of seven teams with 97 points.
“It was really cool, showing how much depth Dubuque has on our cross country teams,” Winger said. “It was great to see.”
Winger broke his own school record — again — earlier this month in Waverly, finishing in 15:12.4 and smashing his old record from last season of 15:29.
“A lot stronger focus,” Winger attributed to his terrific senior season. “I’m focused on the end goal, and remembering everything that I need to get done to be able to finish well at the end of the season.”
Winger’s time in Waverly fell just 11 seconds short of the fastest-ever prep time in Iowa history of 15:01. To say he’s hitting a groove at the right time might be an understatement.
“Ryan is just gearing up for the end of the year,” Hempstead coach Mark Ressler said. “He intentionally went out pretty hard today to simulate what might happen at state, and he’ll do something again next week to ready himself for a variety of ways that it may play out at state. Ryan’s in great shape and very focused about going out and having a great state meet no matter how it shakes out.”
Senior’s Conner Kilgore finished runner-up behind Winger in 16:12. Hempstead rounded out the top five with Derek Leicht (third, 16:14), Brady Blean (fourth, 16:24) and Josh Davis (fifth, 16:27). The Mustangs completed their team score with Mason Suarez in seventh in 16:41.
“It’s always great to take great pride in Dubuque distance running,” Ressler said. “I know the coaches cheer on other teams because we all truly do want to continue that excellence of long distance running from Dubuque. It’s awesome. Conner is a great runner and he ran a really smart race today. It was fun to make that race exciting.”
Kilgore recently returned from a quad injury and ran one of his strongest races of the season. The Rams’ senior leader is hoping to build that momentum heading into the state qualifying meets next Thursday.
“I’m very happy, I felt good,” Kilgore said. “This is my second race back from an injury, and it just felt good. I barely felt the wind going out on a windy day, but I think it made me run faster to be honest.
“It really makes me feel good about what I can do during the rest of the championship season.”
Robert Howes finished 18th for Senior in 17:20. Jack Tonn placed 22nd in 17:37, while Nick Conforti took 27th in 17:50 and Zach Kahle finished 28th in 17:52.
“The team kind of leads itself,” Kilgore said. “We don’t really have a designated leader. It’s really just leading by example and not by voice. Seeing the guys run fast, it makes everyone else want to go fast. We’re getting into this rhythm at the right time. It’s more about the mindset.”
Hempstead appears to be in good shape for the future as well, sweeping all three boys’ races and team titles at the divisional. Sophomore Caleb Kass won the freshman-sophomore race in 17:44, and junior Justin Mootz captured the junior varsity race in 17:36.
“We’re really proud of the fresh-soph winning and the JV winning it,” Ressler said. “To get a sweep with those younger guys, it’s really something we set out as a goal at the beginning of the season. So, to accomplish that at the end makes us really proud as a coaching staff. The commitment to discipline and healthy habits produced some really good performances.”