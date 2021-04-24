While the bulk of the area college track and field athletes took center stage inside the blue oval on Friday, one runner shined the brightest under the Drake Stadium lights late Thursday night.
Competing in the Women’s University Division against schools with much larger enrollments, Loras’ Kassie Rosenbum showed she belonged in the 10,000-meter run. Her time of 34:19.16 shattered the previous Loras record by a whopping 34 seconds as she finished third in the event.
The Guttenberg, Iowa, native now holds the top time in Division III in the 10,000.
In Friday’s final events, Loras and Dubuque were both well represented. Loras had three individual athletes finish in the top-20, while Dubuque had six individuals and two relay teams that placed inside the top-15 in their respective events.
Loras’ Alyssa Pfadenhauer had the day’s best overall performance with her fourth-place finish in the 400-meter dash. Her time of 56.20 places her fourth all-time in Loras history for the 400. Dubuque’s Olivia Costley (58.97) finished 13th and Abigail Smith (58.99) right behind her in 14th.
Dubuque’s Demetria Johnson and Emma Seipel had strong showings in the long jump final. Johnson’s final jump of 5.28 meters catapulted her to a sixth-place finish. Seipel’s best jump came on her fifth attempt at 5.22m, which was good enough for seventh-place.
After capturing the last qualifying spot in the discus early Friday morning, Dubuque’s Kaitlyn Wilder finished strong for an eighth-place showing with a mark of 41.91m.
In the men’s 1,500, Loras senior Ryan Harvey added a personal record to his resume with a time of 3:55.83 and an eighth-place finish in the final. His teammate Wyatt Kelly placed 18th in 4:00.71.
UD’s Kodie Willis saved his best for last in the javelin throw. His sixth and final attempt landed at 50.36m and sealed an eighth-place finish in the event.
The Spartans also faired well in the relay events with two top-10 finishes. Nehemiah Griffin, Garrett Byrd, Kobe Howell and Andrew Hutchinson (3:40.74) teamed up for a ninth-place showing in the sprint medley relay. In the 4x800, Josh Schaefer, Andrew Hutchinson, Jordan Morrow and Michael Orcutt placed 10th in 8:02.63.
In the preliminary heats of the women’s 4x100, the Duhawks’ Marion Edwards, Stevie Lambe, Pfadenhauer and Elayna Bahl claimed the last qualifying spot in today’s final with a time of 48.02. UD’s Ya’Mia Ailes-Primes, Allison Beeman, Annika Braaten and Seipel (48.42) just missed moving on in ninth place.
Beeman also narrowly missed today’s 100 final with a 12th place finish in 13.10. Indian Hills’ Janyla Hoskins, a Dubuque Hempstead grad, placed 10th in the 100 in 12.96, also getting edged out of the final.
UD’s Johnson (16.61) finished 13th and Loras’ Bailey Vance (16.69) 14th in the women’s 100 hurdles but missed out on today’s final.
While neither advanced to today’s final, Dubuque received two top-20 finishes in the 110 hurdles. Blake Hardison (16.44) placed 16th, while Max Santiago (17.62) finished 20th.
The Spartans 4x100 team of Blake Hardison, Nolan Lentz, Jaidyn Williams and Frankie Atwater just missed a top-20 finish with a time of 43.46, placing 22nd overall.