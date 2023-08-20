Lance McShane won’t be catching anybody by surprise this year.
During an electric junior season, the Maquoketa Valley running back led the Wildcats to a playoff berth and the team’s first winning record in four years.
Bellevue returns a plethora of talent, while Clayton Ridge looks to rebound after a two-win campaign in 2022.
Here is a capsule preview of area Iowa Class A football programs this fall:
BELLEVUE
Co-head coaches — Matt Jaeger and Chet Knake
Last year — 4-5 (4-3 District 4)
Returning starters — Gavin Roling (Sr., WR/DB); Jake Hiland (Jr., WR/LB); Hunter Putman (Sr., QB/DB); Quintin Picket (Sr., RB/LB); Jaden Baskin (Jr., RB/LB); Dalton Clasen (Sr., TE/LB); Dylan Knuth (Sr., OL/DL); Jack Hiland (Sr., OL/DL); Race Marks (Sr., OL/DL)
Promising newcomers — Kennan Kilburg (Soph., RB/DB); Cameron Casel (Soph.,WR/DB); Cal Bonifas (Soph., WR/DB); Sam Hurley (Jr., WR/DB); Myles Putman (Jr., WR/DB); Tait Nemmers (RB/LB); KeShawn DeShaw (Soph., OL/DL); Seth Smith (Soph., OL/LB); Tate Gieseman (Jr., OL/LB); Kaydin Johnson (Jr., OL/DL); Josh Edwards (Jr., OL/DL)
Outlook — The Comets have hovered around the .500 mark for four straight seasons, but may just be ready to take that next step with six all-district players returning. Putman and Clasen were first-team selections, while Picket and Roling garnered second-team accolades. Putman led all of District 4 with 1,500 yards passing this season and will be even more dangerous with Roling and Clasen as fellow seniors. Picket and Baskin will be formidable rushers, and Bellevue’s defense, which surrendered over 31 points per game last year, will benefit from having almost all of its starters back.
Schedule — Aug. 25: at Northeast Goose Lake; Sept. 1: EAST BUCHANAN; Sept. 8: at North Cedar; Sept. 15: CLAYTON RIDGE; Sept. 22: at Postville; Sept. 29: MAQUOKETA VALLEY; Oct. 6: STARMONT; Oct. 13: at North Linn
CLAYTON RIDGE
Head coach — Matt Moser (3rd season, 8-16 overall)
Last year — 2-7 (0-6 District 4)
Returning starters — Carson Dudley (Sr., RB/LB); Kahne Bolsinger (Jr., RB/LB); Owen Ludovissy (Jr., OL/DL)
Promising newcomers — Gabe Cook (Soph., OL/DL); Landon Reimer (Soph., OL/LB)
Outlook — The Eagles were on the doorstep of a playoff berth two years ago, before struggling to a 2-7 record last season. With the graduation of Kurt Ross and Kylar Millard, each of whom led the team in every offensive statistical category, Clayton Ridge will have some big shoes to fill. Bolsinger (247 yards) and Dudley (119 yards) both saw varsity action at running back and should shore up the running game. That same tandem, along with Ludovissy, will also front the Eagles defense that graduated its leading tackler from last year. A surplus of speed should play in Clayton Ridge’s favor, but lack of depth at the skill positions will be factor as the Eagles look to post their first winning season since 2016.
Schedule — Aug. 25: at West Fork (at Wartburg College); Sept. 1: at Starmont; Sept. 8: POSTVILLE; Sept. 15: at Bellevue; Sept. 22: MAQUOKETA VALLEY; Sept. 29: at North Linn; Oct. 6: EAST BUCHANAN; Oct. 13: at North Cedar
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Head coach — Scot Moenck (1st season)
Last year — 5-4 (4-2 District 4), lost to Columbus Junction in a Class A district opener
Returning starters — Aidan Salow (Sr., OL/DT); Lance McShane (Sr., RB/LB); Nathan Bietz (Jr., DL/OL); Taten Intorf (Jr., DB/WR); Dylan Knipper (Soph., RB/LB); Brady Wall (Soph., QB/DB); Anderson Holtz (Soph., WR/DB); Lukas Chesnut (Soph., LB/RB); Devin Meeks (Sr., OL/DL); Ford Domeyer (Soph., OL/DL)
Returning letterwinners — Colin Smith (Soph., WR/DB); Preston Salow (Soph., OL/DL)
Promising newcomers — Brady Davis (Sr., OL/DL); Griffen Honkomp (Fr., OL/DL); Eli Dougherty (Fr., WR/DB)
Outlook — Maquoketa Valley returns six all-district players in Aidan Salow, McShane, Bietz, Intorf, Knipper and Wall. Experience will be a huge plus for the Wildcats as they look to build upon last season’s run to the postseason. McShane has cemented his status as a top tier running back after rushing for 1,297 yards and 19 touchdowns last year. With first-team all-district linemen Salow and Bietz creating wiggle room up front, look for McShane to have another big year on the ground in his senior campaign. Wall, the team’s second leading receiver as a freshman last year, should make some more noise with a season of varsity experience under his belt. The Wildcats look poised to increase upon their 24.2 points scored last season, but will be breaking in a new quarterback this fall.
Schedule — Aug. 25: CASCADE; Sept. 1: NORTH CEDAR; Sept. 8: at East Buchanan; Sept. 15: POSTVILLE; Sept. 22: at Clayton Ridge; Sept. 29: at Bellevue; Oct. 6: NORTH LINN; Oct. 13: at Starmont