You might see them in Dubuque for a year or two down the road, but the Fighting Saints invested in the future on Monday during Phase I of the United States Hockey League Draft.
Dubuque selected 10 players from the 2006 birth year on Monday. Phase II of the draft, which begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, features all players eligible for Junior hockey and will help the Saints restock the roster for next season.
Here is a look at the players selected by Dubuque on Monday:
Gavin Cornforth — A 5-foot-9, 150-pound right wing from Boston, he tallied 12 goals and 30 points in 22 games for Thayer Academy. General manager and president of hockey operations Kalle Larsson called him “a speedy, dynamic forward with the ability to make and finish plays” after taking him in the first round, 12th overall.
“Obviously, I’m really excited to be drafted by such a great organization that has always had great coaching,” Cornforth said. “I’m a small, skilled forward who loves to compete, and I can’t wait to get started with Dubuque.”
Colin Frank — The Saints selected the 5-7, 148-pound right wing from Ladera Beach, Calif., in the second round, 27th overall. He tallied 20 goals and 67 points in 41 games with the Anaheim Jr. Ducks 16U team. “He’s a big-time play-maker who thrives in the big moments, and we’re hoping he has some big moments here in Dubuque,” Saints scout Trevor Edwards said.
Julian Brown — The 6-3, 179-pound left defenseman went in the third round, 42nd overall. The Montclair, N.J. native tallied two goals and 19 points in 22 games for the North Jersey Avalanche program.
“I know Dubuque is a program that finishes high in the standings every year, and they really value the education side, so I’m excited to be going there,” Brown said. “I’m a stay-at-home defenseman, but I do like to join the rush and create opportunities.”
Michael Barron — Dubuque took the 5-6, 140-pound center from Canton, Mich., in the fourth round, 57th overall after he starred for the Victory Honda 15s this season. “He’s a dynamic play driver with a high compete level. He’s one of the best players in Michigan at his age level,” Edwards said.
Thatcher Bernstein — The 6-3, 205-pound goaltender, who starred in prep school at Noble & Greenough, went in the fifth round, 72nd overall. Saints scout Andrew Weiss called the Boston native, “The best goalie at the National (Player Development) Camp in Buffalo. He really stood out as a 15-year-old on one of the best prep school teams. He’s an incredibly smart kid.”
Charlie Arend — The Saints took the 5-11, 161-pound center from Wilmette, Ill., in the sixth round, 87th overall. He tallied three goals and 10 points in 20 games for the Chicago Mission 15s. Larsson called him, “an honest two-way player who was very consistent for a tremendous Chicago Mission team.”
Gavin Garland — Dubuque took the 5-9, 172-pound forward from Tsawwassen, British Columbia, in the eighth round, 117th overall. He tallied 11 goals and 35 points in 20 games for the Delta Hockey Academy. “Gavin is a team first, 200-foot player. He played for a really strong Delta squad. Dual citizen too. We’re extremely excited to get him,” Saints scout Dan Shrader said. Dubuque did not have a seventh-round pick as the result of an earlier trade.
Robert Bartell — The 5-11, 168-pound forward from Winnetka, Ill., went in the ninth round, 132nd overall after posting four goals and seven points in 13 games for the Chicago Mission 15s this season. Larsson said, “He is a heart-and-soul guy on a national championship-winning team. He’s a versatile player who brings it every night.”
Patrick Fortune — Dubuque took the 5-5, 132-pound right wing from Torrance, Calif., in the ninth round, 135th overall after acquiring the pick from Tri-City. He tallied 23 goals and 59 points in 58 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite team this season. “Patrick is super skilled and productive. He reminds us a lot of Ryan Beck, and he’s a longtime teammate of (second-round pick) Colin Frank,” Shrader said.
Aron Kiviharju — The Saints concluded the draft by taking the 5-10, 172-pound left defenseman from Raisio, Finland, in the 10th round, 147th overall. He tallied seven goals and 30 points in 35 games for the TPS U20 team in Finland this season and also won a bronze medal with Finland at the World U18 Championships in Germany. “Aron is a really dynamic defenseman and one of the top players in Europe,” Larsson said.