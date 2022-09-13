Dubuque Wahlert fell three spots in the Class 2A rankings and Beckman Catholic dropped one spot in 1A in this week’s Associated Press Iowa football rankings.

Wahlert (2-1), coming off a loss to 4A No. 2-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier, is rated ninth in Class 2A ahead of this week’s district opener at La Porte City Union.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.