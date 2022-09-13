Dubuque Wahlert fell three spots in the Class 2A rankings and Beckman Catholic dropped one spot in 1A in this week’s Associated Press Iowa football rankings.
Wahlert (2-1), coming off a loss to 4A No. 2-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier, is rated ninth in Class 2A ahead of this week’s district opener at La Porte City Union.
Beckman Catholic (3-0), the area’s only remaining unbeaten team, earned one first-place vote in 1A but was ranked fifth. The Trailblazers host rival Cascade on Friday.
Southeast Polk (Class 5A), Council Bluffs Lewis Central (4A), Adel ADM (3A), Williamsburg (2A), Van Meter (1A), Britt West Hancock (A) and Remsen Saint Mary’s (8-player) earned the No. 1 rankings.
boys prep golf
Galena 169, Eastland 209 —At Lanark, Ill.: Ryan Stoffregen (38) earned meet medalist honors to lead Galena past Eastland at Lake Carroll Golf Course. Connor Glasgow (40), Quinn Wells (44), Joey Heller (47) and Caleb Soat (47) also counted scores for the Pirates.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Galena 199, Eastland 270 —At Lanark, Ill.: Ayden Wells fired a 43 to claim medalist honors in a dual meet at Lake Carroll Golf Course. Jenna Smith (50), Kayleigh Folks (51) and Ava Hahn (55) rounded out the Pirates’ scoring in a win over Eastland.
Lancaster 1st — At Cuba City, Wis.: Lancaster’s Brianna Kirsch (46) was the medalist as the Flying Arrows (192) won the five-team Cuba City Mini Meet at Cole Acres Golf Course. Lynell Miller (48), Kate McWilliams (49) and Paige Lolwing (49) rounded out the scoring for Lancaster.
Darlington (206) was the runner-up and was paced by Laura Weaver’s 49 and Sophie Weigel’s 50.
Southwestern/Cuba City (209) placed third behind Rylie Neuhalfen’s 48 and Brooklyn Bussan’s 53.
