Here is a capsule preview of the Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge boys and girls track and field teams competing in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference:
BOYS
Head coach — Dan Gunning (9th season)
Returning veterans — River Alavarado (Sr.); Dawson Feyen (Sr.); Matt Foote (Sr.); Gabe Hilb (Sr.); Bradey Huseman (Soph.); Carson Huseman (Jr.); Conner Miller (Sr.); Wil Quinn (Jr.); Hayden Schemmel (Soph.); Braydon Yoerger (Jr.); Konner Allendorf (Jr.); Josue Arcos Andrade (Soph.); Will Berning (Soph.); Charles Duncan (Soph.); Sam Eaton (Jr.); Cooper Einsweiler (Soph.); Caleb Wagner (Sr.); Dominic Geerts (Sr.); Owen Holcomb (Sr.); Arthur Horn (Soph.); Traighton McGovern (Jr.); LaBron Ransom (Jr.); Isaac Rife (Soph.)
Promising newcomers — Aaron Culbertson (Fr.); Ben Krieg (Fr.); Evan Mead (Fr.); Ali Alhamdani (Jr.); Lucas Duggan (Fr.); Josh McNett (Fr.); Owen Murdock (Sr.); Myles Schumacher (Fr.); Colin Whisman (Fr.); Nathan Haas (Fr.)
Outlook — Feyen and Bradey Huseman return as state qualifiers in the 4x100 relay at last year’s state meet on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill. They will head a strong group of up-and-coming sprinters that will also produce some solid relay teams. With the addition of cross country to the fall sports lineup, the tri-op should have some strong performers in the distance races. Foote, Murdock, Horn, Rife, and Ransom look to be strong distance contenders this year. Jumps and hurdles will be areas that they will need to develop throughout the season, but a young core of solid throwers could turn some heads.
GIRLS
Head coach — David Eaton (23rd season)
Returning veterans — Hailey Heiar (Jr.); Addison Albrecht (Soph.); Sadie Fry (Jr.); Daliyah Dodson (Sr.); Brooke Dolan (Sr.); Sydney Einsweiler (Sr.); Madisen Glasgow (Sr.); Samantha Haring (Sr.); Eternity James (Sr.); Olivia Leonard (Sr.); Avri Miller (Sr.); Anna Scott (Sr.); Marlene Weidner (Sr.)
Promising newcomers — Hannah Lacey (Sr.); Zoe Eisenberg (Fr.); Graci Vanderheyden (Fr.); Victoria Wall (Fr.), Zoe Eisenberg (Fr.)
Outlook — The tri-op will have to replace a very talented 2021 senior class, namely Julia Finazzo, who won a gold medal in the long jump at last year’s state meet and qualified in three other events. But this season’s squad does possess depth and strong leadership of its own. Heiar placed sixth in the 3,200 and 16th in the 1,600 at state, while Albrecht and Fry were part of the 10th-place 4x100 relay team. Albrecht (long jump) and Southwestern transfer Lacey (high jump) claimed gold earlier this month at the Patrick J. Murphy Invitational, so G/ED/RR has already built up some momentum this season.