Wisconsin area football teams will be busy on the opening weekend of the WIAA postseason tournament.
The Telegraph Herald area had 10 local programs qualify for the postseason field, and they will all compete in first-round playoff games this Friday night at 7 p.m.
In Division 7, defending state champ Black Hawk/Warren (9-0) received a No. 1 seed and will host eighth-seeded Cashton (5-4). No. 2 Potosi/Cassville (7-2) hosts No. 7 Highland (5-4) and No. 3 River Ridge (6-3) will play at home against No. 6 DeSoto (7-2).
In Division 6, the key matchup features No. 4 seed Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg (7-1) hosting No. 5 Darlington (5-4). Second-seeded Mineral Point (9-0) welcomes No. 7 Melrose-Mindoro (5-4) to town and No. 3 Lancaster (8-1) hosts No. 6 Osseo-Fairchild (5-4).
Second-seeded Prairie du Chien (8-1) hosts No. 7 New Glarus/Monticello (5-4) and No. 5 Platteville (6-3) visits No. 4 La Crosse Aquinas (6-3) in Division 5.
In the 8-player field, Belmont received a top seed and will host Lincoln.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Hempstead tops Wahlert, reaches quarterfinals at MVC — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead rallied for a 22-24, 27-25, 17-15 battle of a triumph over city rival Dubuque Wahlert in pool play at the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament. The Mustangs reached the quarterfinals of the championship bracket and fell to eventual champ Cedar Falls, 25-11, 25-10.
Wahlert, Dubuque Senior and Western Dubuque failed to qualify out of pool play for the title bracket.
Vikings claim Tri-Rivers crown — At Winthrop, Iowa: Edgewood-Colesburg claimed the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament championship with three victories, sweeping Easton Valley in the first round, 25-19, 25-17, before holding on in a three-set battle with Lisbon in the semifinals, 20-25, 27-25, 15-8. The Vikings won the title match over Maquoketa Valley, 25-12, 25-20.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, Benedictine 0 — At Kehl Center: Hempstead grad Kasey Davis delivered 13 kills and 13 digs, Maddie Ro added 15 assists and the Pride (22-7, 9-5 Heart of America Conference) earned a 25-14, 25-18, 25-15 sweep of Benedictine.
Wartburg 3, Loras 2 — At Loras AWC: Kayla Kinney had 19 kills while Wahlert grads Jessalyn Roling had 54 assists and Krystal Tranel added 26 digs as the Duhawks (17-6, 4-1 American Rivers Conference) dropped their first league match to the Knights (19-7, 7-0).
Pioneers split — At Rock Island, Ill.: Katie Jones combined for 26 kills as UW-Platteville held off Augustana, 3-2, but dropped a 3-1 match to Luther College.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 1, Simpson 0 — At Rock Bowl: Payton McDonnell scored off a Brynn Jacobi assist as the Duhawks (11-4, 5-1 A-R-C) notched the shutout.
Clarke 0, Evangel 0 (2OT) — At Clarke: Stevie Eide was dominant at goalkeeper by saving 10 shots, but the Pride couldn’t find the net either in a tie with Evangel.