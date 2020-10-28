Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday said the state’s winter high school sports seasons are on hold, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
“As with sports in the fall, nothing is ‘canceled,’ just put on hold until we’re through the thick of this pandemic,’’ Pritzker said in a statement.
The Illinois High School Association will hold a special board meeting today and following that is scheduled to make an announcement about winter sports.
‘‘About 15 minutes prior to Governor Pritzker’s press conference today, we were alerted that the Illinois Department of Public Health has elevated the sport of basketball from a medium-risk level to a high-risk level,’’ IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. ‘‘We remain considerate of the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in our state. However, in our meeting with IDPH on Friday, we felt that we presented multiple options that would allow for basketball to be conducted safely by IHSA schools this winter, many of which are being utilized in neighboring states who plan to play high school basketball.’’
The IDPH’s new set of guidelines placed basketball into the higher-risk sports category, meaning competitions can not be held until the state hits Level 3 of the IDPH guidelines.
The Sun-Times reported that the state is current at Level 1 for higher-risk sports. There has been no clarification about how sports move between levels, and the levels have not changed since the guidelines were released in late July, per the report.
‘‘We know that this virus is of most concern when people are indoors with high contact, especially in vigorous situations that bring about heavy breathing, like in wrestling, hockey and basketball,’’ Pritzker said at a Tuesday press conference. ‘‘Sports played at a distance, like tennis, can be played.’’
PREP VOLLEYBALL
West Delaware 3, Newton 0 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Iowa Class 4A No. 8-ranked Hawks returned to the state tournament for the third straight season, and 13th time overall, with a dominant 25-12, 25-15, 25-7 sweep of Newton in their Class 4A Region 6 final.
West Delaware (28-11) will play in the state quarterfinals on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, formerly the U.S. Cellular Center, in Cedar Rapids. The Hawks drew the No. 6 seed and will face No. 3-seeded Glenwood (32-2).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 2, Grand View 0 — At Des Moines: Reese Castanon scored in the first half and Bailey McNamee scored an important insurance goal in the 73rd minute as the Pride (5-1-0) won a Heart of America Conference match.