A new season brings plenty of unknowns.
Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead aren’t totally sure what the other will do on the football field tonight.
But a couple things are certain: This is a big game, and Dalzell Field will be buzzing.
“Everyone on the team is just ready to go Friday. Nervous, anxious, just ready to get out there and hopefully come out with a win,” said Hempstead’s Charlie Besler.
After a pandemic-afflicted season that saw crowds limited to just a few family members per person, both teams are ready to welcome a capacity crowd when they kick off tonight.
Especially considering the history of the rivalry.
“I think there’s going to be a huge crowd. I think it’s going to be an electric crowd,” Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “I think people are so excited for live football again with people in the stands. I just think the atmosphere is going to be amazing.
“To start the year off with something like that, you’re always nervous as a coach seeing if your team is ready, what is the other team doing and all that, but from an excitement level to kick off the season with that, that’s pretty special.”
The teams were originally scheduled to meet in last year’s opener, but that plan was scrapped when the season was delayed by the pandemic.
The teams met in Week 3 instead, with Senior taking a lead in the closing minutes only for Hempstead to march back downfield for a 21-17 victory.
“I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, it’s just another game,’ like most people would. It’s Senior. It’s a big week,” Hempstead receiver Jayden Siegert said. “But we just have to come in and keep the gameplan and execute it. We’ve got some of the hardest working coaches in the state, maybe even the country, out there gameplanning for us. So we just have to trust them and do what they say.”
Building a gameplan for each other can be tough, though. Especially in a season opener.
Hempstead and Senior are familiar enough with each other to know a little what to expect.
But Hempstead graduated a bulk of its skill-position players from last year, including TH Player of the Year Aidan Dunne, a quarterback now playing for the University of Northern Iowa.
Noah Pettinger, a converted receiver who caught his first career TD pass in last year’s game against Senior, is now the Mustangs’ quarterback.
“We really have to worry more about what we’re doing. We can’t worry about them,” Ploessl said. “We’re different, they’re different, everybody’s a little bit different this year. We have to concentrate on making sure we execute our gameplan, and on offense and defense we do the things we’ve been practicing and we do them well. We don’t turn the ball over. We don’t make mistakes.
“We’ve played each other long enough we have a pretty good idea what both teams are going to do. There’s always wrinkles, but it comes down more to how we play and what we do versus what they’re doing in the first game. We just have to be able to react to it.”
Senior is a little more settled at quarterback with the return of incumbent Jack Gilligan, who threw for just more than 1,100 yards as a junior last year.
“We know what he was able to do last year. He was pretty good last year. He did a good job,” Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner said of Gilligan. “But we don’t know, what did he add to that this offseason? What did they add to their game this offseason and what new wrinkles are they going to have that maybe they can throw in that we’re not able to do? Facing that returning quarterback is definitely a big challenge.”
The Rams will be relying on mostly new faces in the ground game. Beyond Gilligan’s 238 rushing yards, the Rams’ second-leading rusher is Tommy Williams — who ran for 94 yards and a touchdown last year.
Williams caught a 60-yard touchdown pass in last year’s loss to Hempstead.
“I look at it as, it’s a must-win for us,” Williams said. “We get a win against Hempstead, we get rolling, I know we’ve got (Cedar Rapids) Prairie in Week 2, they’re a good team. We just got to get rolling.”
Hempstead is 7-5 in the series since 2009. Senior has won three of the last five, with wins in 2016-17 and 2019. Each of the last three games have been decided by eight points or fewer.
“Biggest key, everyone do their part and a big part of that is going to be defensively,” Siegert said. “As long as everyone does their roles, does their jobs, I think we’ll have a pretty good game and I think we can come out on top.”