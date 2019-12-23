Dane Schope scored three goals and assisted on another Sunday to lead the Dubuque Devils to a 5-3 victory over Boji, Neb., in Midwest High School Hockey League play at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Schope leads the Devils in goals (17), assists (13) and points (30). Dubuque improved to 8-10-0 with a weekend sweep of Boji.
Hunter Roraff and Connor Lucas also scored goals for Dubuque, and Braden Hathaway made 23 saves. Tristan Priest collected three assists, while Drew Zillig, Lucas, Sean Shealer, Jack Powers and Brandon Lynch added one apiece.