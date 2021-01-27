Matt Savoie wanted to give the Dubuque Fighting Saints a shot of energy in the opening minutes of the third period Tuesday night.
Man, did he deliver.
Savoie scored 44 seconds into the period and again 2:07 later to give Dubuque a 5-4 victory at Waterloo in United States Hockey League play. Dubuque won its team-record seventh straight in the series and took a stranglehold on the Cowbell Cup standings at 3-0 against the Black Hawks.
The winner of the head-to-head series between Dubuque and Waterloo will win the Cowbell Cup this season, as Cedar Rapids opted out of the season after the August derecho damaged the RoughRiders’ building. Dubuque needs just one standings point in the final three meetings with the Black Hawks to keep possession of the Cowbell Cup.
“Being down going into the third period, it’s important to not let the other team get some energy early,” Savoie, 17, said. “Our message in the locker room going into the third was to come out hot and come out energized, and we brought that. It was important to take the lead early there.
“It’s great to get a road win. The team stayed in it the entire game, and battling back was huge for our group. Getting those two goals early in the third gave our team some energy and it carried over for the rest of the period.”
Playing in just his third USHL game, Savoie notched his fourth and fifth goals of the season. Andrei Buyalsky set up both goals and finished with four assists to raise his season point total to 10 in nine games since joining the team.
Savoie scored the equalizer after taking a pass from Buyalsky in the neutral zone and using his speed to create a 2-on-1 with Stephen Halliday. Savoie faked a pass and wired a shot past goalie Charlie Glockner’s glove hand to tie the game, 4-4.
On the game winner, Braden Doyle and Buyalsky moved the puck along the left-wing wall to Savoie, who again cruised past a Waterloo defender. He cut to the net and beat Glockner.
The Saints killed a penalty with 2:32 remaining in regulation. Waterloo pulled Glockner for a sixth attacker with 1:31 to play but couldn’t tie it.
Dubuque played the game with only 10 forwards due to coronavirus concerns. Typically, Saints coach Oliver David prefers to dress 13 forwards for games.
“The message was managing the situations we’re in, changing lines when we can and not when we have to and playing the long game,” David said. “I’m not really a golfer, but the analogy I used was playing the full 18 holes. We needed to keep finding the green and keep burying pucks, then on to the next hole.
“That’s how we put a visual to what we had to do. We had to manage the game, play it efficiently and not lose detail as we got excited or when we were defending. We held on to pucks pretty good, we limited our turnovers. It’s a simple game plan but hard to execute in the high-stress environment that is Waterloo. We’re proud of the way the guys managed things tonight.”
Waterloo opened the scoring just 4:59 into the game while enjoying the first power play opportunity of the night. Alex Gaffney stickhandled into the slot and wired a shot off the right goal post and past goaltender Reilly Herbst for his fifth goal of the season. Dane Montgomery and David Gucciardi earned assists on the goal, which came with two seconds remaining on Robert Cronin’s tripping minor.
The Saints couldn’t capitalize on their only power play of the period just minutes later, but leading scorer Connor Kurth eventually tied it at the 15:54 mark with his 10th goal of the season. Michael Feenstra gathered a loose puck in the neutral zone and fed Stephen Halliday, who found a streaking Kurth in the middle of the ice. Kurth won a battle with Gucciardi and got off a change-up of a shot that trickled through Glockner’s legs.
Dubuque took its first lead with 31 seconds remaining in the opening stanza. Doyle found an open lane from the left point, walked in and rifled a shot past Glockner’s blocker for his second goal of the season, both against Waterloo. Buyalsky and Cronin assisted.
The Black Hawks tied it at 2-2 just 2:26 into the second period when Wyatt Schingoethe wired a one-timer past Herbst’s glove hand. Nic Belpedio set up Schingoethe’s fifth goal of the season with a pass from below the goal line.
Less than two minutes later, Tristan Lemyre put the Saints back ahead with his fifth goal of the season. Kenny Connors delivered a cross ice pass to Buyalsky on the left wing, and Buyalsky fired a shot on Glockner. The rebound found a charging Lemyre, who scored into an empty net at 4:14.
Schingoethe’s second goal of the period knotted the game at 3-3 more than seven minutes later. He took a Ryan O’Hara pass in the low slot and snuck a shot past Herbst.
Schingoethe completed his hat trick with a shorthanded goal at 15:06 to give Waterloo a 4-3 lead. He took advantage of a miscommunication in the Saints’ zone for a wraparound goal set up by Montgomery. Dubuque was 0-for-5 on the power play.
Defenseman Zane Demsey made his debut for Dubuque against his former team. The Saints claimed him off waivers on Jan. 18.
The two teams meet again Friday night at Young Arena.