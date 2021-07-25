Trista Kuro’s simple premonition several years ago has since turned into a lifestyle for her family.
“I first got involved with guns because I told my dad I wanted to hunt my own food and that’s when the whole gun thing came along,” Kuro said. “My dad knew some people that had a youth team, so we decided to try it out and we ended up joining. And then my dad became the head coach of the team.”
Trista, 16, along with her sister, Braelyn, 15, years later are now members of the Dubuque Scholastic Shooting Team coached by their father, James. The siblings, along with teammate Tristen Clark, recently competed in the 2021 Scholastic Action Shooting Program National Championships in Marengo, Ohio. A fourth member, Jaxson Meyer qualified as well, but an injury prevented him from competing.
The event is the largest youth shooting competition in the world as individuals and teams showed up in record fashion this year.
“We just set a world record for the largest shooting event in all of history,” James Kuro said. “There were over 1,900 participants.”
The Dubuque Scholastic Shooting Team participates in the SASP as part of the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation, its governing body.
“We shoot the action sports,” James Kuro said. “Kids are stationary in a three-by-three box and they are shooting five steel plates as fast as they can with the last plate designated as a stop plate.”
The shooter gets five attempts each at four different stages and configurations of steel plates with the worst score discarded and the four best times from each stage added together for a total score.
For the Kuros, competing at the nationals was the culmination of a successful 2021 campaign that saw Trista and Braelyn recognized for their efforts.
At the Iowa State Match held in early June, Dubuque Scholastic brought home three squad medals and the Kuro sisters combined for five individual second-place finishes.
By placing second overall in the lady’s division, Trista Kuro was selected to the all-state Iowa team, comprised of the top eight shooters in the state.
“I think it’s pretty awesome because I got to represent the state of Iowa,” Trista said. “I think that’s pretty special.”
In its final tune-up before nationals, the Kuro sisters combined for six more medals at the Wisconsin State Match in late June. Braelyn took gold in the rimfire pistol and iron rifle competitions, while Trista won in optics rifle.
“They actually scored higher in the Wisconsin match than we did in Iowa,” James Kuro said. “The girls shot really well that weekend.”
Earlier this month the Kuro sisters, along with Clark, headed to Ohio for nationals and Braelyn said it was an eye-opening experience.
“There were a lot of people this year, way more than previous years,” the younger Kuro sister said. “We met a lot of other shooters and it was really hot outside. It was a lot of fun and a lot of people that we met there.”
Despite the record number of participants, Braelyn was able to bring home a bronze medal in the rimfire pistol competition by placing third in the senior/junior varsity division and 14th out of 150 competitors overall. She also placed inside the top-10 for her age division in the three other events she competed in.
Trista finished fifth in the senior/varsity division in optics rifle, sixth in pistol caliber carbine and 13th in iron rifle.
In the three events he competed in — rimfire pistol, optics rifle and iron rifle — Clark placed inside the top-100 for his age division.
The highlight for Braelyn at nationals, however, came completely unexpectedly.
Representatives from USA Shooting had an air pistol and rifle side-match competition and Braelyn decided to give it a go.
“They were there with their targets set up and they had me try it,” Braelyn Kuro said.
She obviously turned a few heads in her trial attempts as USA Shooting recently contacted the Kuros regarding Braelyn attending an Olympic development camp at a site to be determined at a later date.
James Kuro said he expects the sport’s growth to continue and there are a number of benefits to getting involved.
“It’s a great sport for kids to get into,” he said. “There are some kids that just aren’t physical or don’t have the coordination to do football or baseball, but they do really well at this sport. It’s just great to see that we have something here that kids can come do and be good at and feel good about.
“SASP also has scholarships so there’s other avenues with going into college and there’s also schools that have college teams that are looking for good shooters to give scholarships to.”