Jared Pearson dropped 18 points and Zach Deering added 17 to lead the Loras College men’s basketball team to a 79-59 victory over Simpson College on Wednesday night at Lillis Court.

The Duhawks (13-6, 7-3 American Rivers Conference) outscored the Storm, 44-28, in the second half to earn their second straight win. Tyler Bass chipped in 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds and eight different Loras players contributed at least one point.

