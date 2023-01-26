Jared Pearson dropped 18 points and Zach Deering added 17 to lead the Loras College men’s basketball team to a 79-59 victory over Simpson College on Wednesday night at Lillis Court.
The Duhawks (13-6, 7-3 American Rivers Conference) outscored the Storm, 44-28, in the second half to earn their second straight win. Tyler Bass chipped in 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds and eight different Loras players contributed at least one point.
Simpson (11-7, 4-6) got 16 points from Andrew Gibb.
Recommended for you
Wartburg 71, Dubuque 63 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Keegan Zimmerman scored 20 points and Sam Kilburg added 18, but the Spartans fell to 13-6 overall and 6-4 in the A-R-C. Jack Molestead had 22 points for Wartburg (8-10, 5-4).
Mount Mercy 77, Clarke 68 — At Kehl Center: The Mustangs outscored Clarke, 45-33, in the second half to overcome a three-point deficit. Chandler Dean led Clarke (9-11, 4-10 Heart of America) with 19 points, while Dubuque Senior grad Daquon Lewis added 16 and Biggie Luster had 14. Cole Hrubes led Mount Mercy with 22 points.
UW-Oshkosh 75, UW-Platteville 56 — At Oshkosh, Wis.: Logan Pearson scored 15 points, Max Love had 13 and Ben Probst scored 10 but the Pioneers fell in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. Quinn Steckbauer scored 25 points for the Titans.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Clarke 84, Mount Mercy 66 — At Kehl Center: Tina Ubl dropped 24 points to lead five Clarke players in double-figure scoring. Mya Merschman added 17, Nicole McDermott scored 14, and Giana Michels and Emma Kelchen had 10 apiece as the Pride moved to 19-2, 13-2 in the Heart of America Conference. Madison Dreckman had 17 for the Mustangs.
UW-Oshkosh 60, UW-Platteville 59 (OT) — At Platteville, Wis.: Ava Douglas’ free throw with no time left in overtime lifted the Titans to the win. Addison Baierl scored 16 points and Macey Banasik chipped in 10 for Platteville. Douglas also scored 16.
Loras 85, Simpson 60 — At Loras: Sami Martin scored 14 points, and Madison Haslow, Cierra Bachmann and Madison Fleckenstein added 12 points apiece as the Duhawks improved to 15-4, 8-2 in the A-R-C. Cassie Nash dropped 20 points for Simpson (10-9, 5-5).
Wartburg 75, Dubuque 49 —At Stoltz Sports Center: Isabella Tierney scored 17 points, but the Spartans dropped to 11-8 and 5-5 in the A-R-C. Sara Faber scored 25 points for Wartburg (14-4, 9-0).
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 69, Western Dubuque 58 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Carson Koerperich and Karrington Asp scored 16 points apiece and Kaitlyn Thole added 14, but the Bobcats dropped the MVC contest on Tuesday. Kaliyah Sain dropped 36 points for Kennedy.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Wahlert 78, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 40 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jack Walsh and Seamus Crahan scored 13 points apiece while Nolan Berendes added 12 and Ethan Meyer had 11 for Wahlert, which bolted to a 25-8 lead after one quarter and led, 40-16, at halftime.
Darlington 77, Shullsburg 46 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Brady Long scored 16, Broker Buschor scored 15, Carver Fitzsimons dropped 13 and Will Murray contributed 11 as the Redbirds rolled Tuesday night. Heath Poppy paced Shullsburg with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.