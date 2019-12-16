Riese Gaber would have liked to make many Dubuque Fighting Saints fans’ holiday wishes come true a second time on Saturday night ... by returning their gifts.
Gaber notched the first hat trick of his junior hockey career as the Saints cruised into the USHL’s holiday break with a dominant 7-2 victory over the Green Bay Gamblers at Mystique Community Ice Center. Dubuque put the game out of reach with a five-goal second period and completed a home-and-home sweep of the Gamblers.
“It was pretty cool, because that was my first one in Juniors, but, in the end it doesn’t really matter,” Gaber said after raising his team-leading goal total to 15. “I would have been fine with scoring two. What really matters is the team picked up the two (standings) points and we’re going into the holiday break on a good note.
“It’s pretty cool that the fans threw their hats on the ice. I’m not even sure what happens to them now, but it’d be pretty cool if they got back to their owners.”
The Saints (18-3-1) extended their winning streak to five games and own the USHL’s best winning percentage at .841, but they still sit third in the Eastern Conference behind Chicago (19-4-1) and Team USA (19-7-0). Dubuque resumes the season Dec. 27-28 with a pair of games at Cedar Rapids.
“Tonight just made the break that much better,” said rookie forward Ryan Beck, who scored a goal and posted a career-best three-point night. “I don’t think you could write it up any better than that. It’s a great feeling to get these two weekend wins before the break.”
The Saints scored the first three goals Friday night but had to hold on for a 3-2 victory in Green Bay. But the five-goal second period pretty much decided Saturday’s game.
“After we play a team once, we understand how to play them so much better,” said forward Stephen Halliday, who starred for the Central Illinois Flying Aces last season. “We all have so much trust in each other, in the defensive zone especially. My team last year was a lot more run-and-gun. But here, we generate offense after playing defense first, and that frustrates teams into taking penalties and putting us on the power play.”
McKade Webster scored the lone goal of the first period to stake the Gamblers to a 1-0 lead. But the Saints tied it 2:55 into the middle frame, when Halliday made a backhand pass from the corner to Beck, who snapped a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle past goalie Gavin Enright for his third goal of the season.
Green Bay regained the lead 47 seconds later on a Camden Thiesing goal. But goalie Aidan McCarthy stiffened from there and finished with 20 saves to improve to 6-1-0 with a 1.85 goals against average and .925 save percentage.
Gaber again tied the game at 7:28 of the second period with his 13th goal of the season. Halliday’s forecheck created a turnover and he fed Beck at the net front. Beck hesitated before feeding Gaber for an empty net tap-in.
Just 1:16 later, the Saints took the lead for good on Ty Jackson’s eighth goal of the season. To start a power play, Matthew Kopperud won a faceoff back to Braden Doyle at the point. Doyle fed Dylan Jackson, who made a cross-ice pass to his twin, and Ty Jackson wired a shot under the crossbar.
Mark Cheremeta made it 4-2 at 15:57 with his eighth goal of the season. Ben Schultheis made a long outlet from his own goal line to Ty Jackson, who dropped the puck to Dylan Jackson to carry into the Green Bay zone. Dylan Jackson left another drop pass to Cheremeta, who whistled a shot from the left faceoff circle just inside the right goalpost.
Gaber scored his second goal 15 seconds later to make it 5-2. Halliday collected an errant pass in the neutral zone to set up a 2-on-1. Halliday feathered a pass toward the net, and Gaber chipped it over Enright’s shoulder.
Michael Feenstra’s first goal of the season pushed the lead to 6-2 at 5:34 of the third period. Tommy Middleton carried into the Green Bay zone and moved the puck to Reggie Millette, who made a drop pass to Feenstra. The defenseman found a seam and snuck a shot under Enright.
Gaber capped his hat trick with less than a second remaining in regulation. Middleton gathered a rebound in his own zone and skated on a 2-on-1 before dishing the puck. Gaber deked Enright before hoisting a backhander into the net. He became the third Saints player with a hat trick this season. Kopperud and Doyle previously accomplished the feat.
“Our goal this weekend was to avoid looking past these two games and not think about going home for the holidays, and we’re proud of the boys for how they approached the whole weekend,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “The way this season has been going, they’ve built up a resilience and a believe-in. It’s not a tendency of this group to look past any game, so I don’t think it was ever a real issue all weekend.”