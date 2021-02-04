Hungry and looking for revenge from a lopsided loss a few weeks ago, the University of Dubuque women’s basketball team came into Loras’ Lillis Court on Wednesday with a chip on its shoulder.
The visiting Spartans used a strong defensive effort and were able to maintain a slight lead for the majority of the contest, edging their rivals, 69-61, in American Rivers Conference play.
“Our mindset was to take care of the basketball against their press and defend,” Dubuque coach Justin Smith said. “It really came down to that we just defended well tonight. No one likes to play defense. I didn’t as a kid. But for them to buy into that, it says where we are going as a program.”
Dubuque was able to build a lead early on behind Tabria Thomas, who scored six of her team’s first nine points of the game. The Spartans’ suffocating defense forced Loras into multiple shot clock violations in the first quarter and set the tone for a 9-0 run that gave them an early 10-point advantage.
Loras closed the first quarter on a 7-0 run of its own and tied the game at 17 early in the second on Platteville native Sami Martin’s short jumper. The Spartans stretched their lead once again with an 8-0 run, highlighted by a triple from Jordan Fischer, an and-1 by Thomas and a 3-pointer from Jaden Kelley with just under a minute remaining in the half, giving Dubuque a 36-31 advantage at the break.
Thomas, who led the Spartans with 16 points, knew her team had something to prove.
“After we lost by 26 last time, we were like, ‘Let’s go in there — (Loras) isn’t ready for us,” she said. “We knew we had to come in here and prove them wrong.”
Dubuque (4-4, 3-1) extended its lead to 43-34 early in the third quarter on a Miah Smith three-point play, but Loras methodically clawed its way back and a Megan Murray trey cut the deficit to one on the heels of an 8-0 run by the Duhawks. But like they did all game, the Spartans withstood the run to hold onto a slim 48-47 lead entering the final 10 minutes.
“We’re learning how to win, and that’s the biggest thing,” Smith said.
He pointed to recent victories against Coe and Nebraska Wesleyan in which his team had the lead, let it slip away briefly, but fought back and to win.
Loras (2-3,0-2), once again got within a point with just over 4 minutes remaining in the game on a Lydia Breuning 3-pointer but could get no closer as Dubuque scored 12 of the final 17 points. Thomas’ converted a steal into a layup, and Vanessa Eniola’s four consecutive free throws pretty much sealed the game.
Thomas sees Wednesday’s big win as a confidence boost for the season’s stretch run.
“It’s big because we are rivals and we’re both from Dubuque,” she said. “It does mean a lot because it’s a huge conference win for us, too.”
The Jan. 16 contest, which Loras won 97-71, was a non-conference game scheduled to get both teams a little extra action in the pandemic-shortened season.
Cierra Bachmann led Loras with 17 points, while Martin chipped in 15.
Thomas scored 16 points to pace Dubuque. Miah Smith added 15, while Ali Bailey had 12.