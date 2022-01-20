Dyersville Beckman’s Nick Schmidt got a taste of the Iowa state wrestling tournament last year, and he is on a quest to reach the podium again during his senior season.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week, who drew a contest-record 11,821 votes, recently earned his 100th win and is ranked No. 8 in Class 1A at 126 pounds.
“Nick really committed himself to our offseason training program and has put in a lot of work with club wrestling to get to where he is today,” Dyersville Beckman coach Steve Lueck said. “He’s done everything I’ve asked him to do. In my 20 years of coaching, I’ve only had a handful of wrestlers that have been all in. He’s one of those kids.”
During last weekend’s Cascade Invitational, Schmidt earned his third title of the season with a 1-0 decision over Waukon’s Jakob Regan in the championship match.
“I really like how I’ve been wrestling so far this season,” Schmidt said. “I have become a more offensive wrestler, and I’ve gotten some big wins against ranked opponents.”
Schmidt said that wins against No. 4 ranked Daniel McGhee of Rock Island, Ill., and No. 11 Jonah Hallam of Cedar Rapids Kennedy have topped the list up to this point.
“I really had to push past my limits against Hallam,” Schmidt said. “Competing against ranked wrestlers just pushes me to another level and helps me see where I’m at.”
On the same night he defeated Hallam, Schmidt went on to earn his 100th victory with a 14 second fall against Civic Memorial’s Aiden Turner.
“I actually didn’t know, but my mom came up to me right before the match and said that if I won it was going to be 100,” he said. “Then she said that she didn’t have any of her signs she had made, so we’d have to celebrate it at the next meet, which was kind of funny.”
Added Lueck: “Reaching 100 wins is a huge accomplishment. We’ve had 10-15 kids in school history do that, and Nick has beat some of the best athletes in the state on his journey, and that’s no easy feat.”
Schmidt said he didn’t think of reaching the century mark when he started his wrestling career.
“I never imagined accomplishing such a milestone when I began, but once I really got started I knew it could be a real possibility if I could stay healthy,” Schmidt said. “I was pretty pumped when I won the 100th. It’s just another step in the right direction of getting on that podium.”
Schmidt was just two points shy of placing at last year’s state meet, which gave him all the motivation he needed to prepare for his senior season.
“That really added fuel to the fire, being so close to placing,” he said. “I was hungry for it. I wanted to do everything I could to make sure I can improve on that finish this year.”
Lueck said that Schmidt has also developed into a tremendous leader for the Trailblazers.
“He’s the definition of a great student-athlete,” Lueck said. “He is a role model for the younger athletes and he is just nice to everyone he meets.”
Schmidt has enjoyed being someone the younger wrestlers can look up too, and is thankful for everything the sport of wrestling has taught him.
“The lessons wrestling has taught me off the mat are things I will take with me long after high school,” he said. “The discipline you have to have to be a wrestler is greater than that of any other sport. It pushes you to the extreme in your diet and training, and I’m so thankful for all of the things I’ve learned from being a wrestler.”