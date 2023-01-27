Western Dubuque's Hailey Wulfekuhle drives around Hempstead's Tonee Crowder during their girls Basketball matchup with the Mustangs at Moody gymnasium at Hempstead High School in Dubuque on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Hempstead's Madysen Pint looks to make a pass as Western Dubuque's Kaitlyn Thole defends during their girls Basketball matchup at Moody gymnasium at Hempstead High School in Dubuque on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Western Dubuque's Brooklyn Firzlaff takes a shot as Hempstead's Chandler Houselog defends during their girls Basketball matchup at Moody gymnasium at Hempstead High School in Dubuque on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
The Western Dubuque girls basketball team had three players score in double digits as they defeated Dubuque Hempstead for a second time this season Friday night, 55-44, at Moody Gymnasium.
The win marked the third this season for the Bobcats, who improved to 3-14.
“We’ve lost a lot of close games playing in a tough (Mississippi Valley) Conference,” Western Dubuque coach Amy Ostwinkle said. “It was nice to get a win tonight to let our girls know that their hard work is paying off.”
The Bobcats were led by 6-foot-2 sophomore Karrington Asp with 18 points. Hailey Wulfekuhle added 12 while Kaitlyn Thole had 11 for Western Dubuque.
The Bobcats used an 8-0 run in the first quarter to take a 12-6 lead, but the Mustangs (1-16) used back-to-back 3s from Kialah Hill and Chandler Houselog to knot the score at 12-12 to end the quarter.
“We knew we needed to do a better job of pounding the ball into the posts and taking advantage of our height, so we wanted to do more of that in the second quarter,” Asp said.
The Bobcat defense put in the work in the second quarter, holding the Mustangs to one field goal to help Western Dubuque jump out to a 22-16 halftime lead.
“We have been stressing our defense in our practices, and the girls know that defense is key to our success,” Ostwinkle said. “We knew coming into the game that Camdyn (Kay) and Chandler were their go-to girls and our girls did a nice job of eliminating open shots and having our help defense be exactly where it needed to be.”
Kay was held to 12 points for the Mustangs while Houselog finished with eight.
“Our defense was huge tonight, especially on the boards,” Asp said. “They weren’t boxing out on the backside so we really took advantage of that when shots weren’t falling.”
A 6-0 run in the third quarter, with two baskets from Wulfekuhle, put the Bobcats up by a dozen, and Western Dubuque took a 41-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
“I thought that Hailey really stepped up and hit some big shots for us and helped get our momentum going,” Ostwinkle said. “Kaitlyn and Karrington are very strong in the post and were able to get some offensive rebounds and putbacks, which helped us when shots weren’t falling.”
The Mustangs made it a two-possession game on a 3-pointer from Tonee Crowder to start the fourth, but Western Dubuque answered back with buckets from Brooklyn Firzlaff and Asp to keep the lead out of reach.
Hill finished with 12 points for Hempstead while Madysen Pint added nine.
