Dubuque Wahlert’s Duke Faley bites his gold medal after winning the Class 3A shot put title during the Iowa High School Track & Field Championships on Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. It was Faley’s second state title in two days and the third of his career.
DES MOINES — He was already etched in the record books.
Duke Faley just needed to write one final chapter.
The Wahlert senior thrower closed his storied Drake Stadium prep career with one last title on Friday in the Class 3A shot put event during the afternoon sessions at the Iowa state track and field championships.
Faley has now won his last four events at Drake after defending his state discus title on Thursday, a Drake Relays discus gold last month, and Friday’s shot put crown with a career-best throw of 58-2 ¾.
“At the beginning of the year, I had no expectations for this event,” Faley said. “I didn’t even qualify (for state) last year. Even just making state would have been my goal, making the finals would have been ecstatic. Winning never crossed my mind.”
Winning has been a recurring theme for Faley this season, but for Friday’s shot put title, he had to do it a bit differently than he’s accustomed to.
He led wire-to-wire in Thursday’s discus competition before putting the nail in the coffin with a 3A state-record toss of 195-1. On Friday, he had to come from behind.
Washington’s Brayden Hartman ripped a boomer of 57-8 to take over first place from Faley through three attempts. Faley answered with his best ever — and he knew it immediately.
“Yep,” he yelled emphatically almost immediately as he released his fourth attempt that landed 58 feet, 2 ¾ inches away from where it started.
“That was a 2-foot (personal best) for me,” he said. “I just had to believe that I had it in me.”
Faley exits his tenure at Drake Stadium with a whopping six total medals — two state discus titles, a Drake Relays discus title, state gold in the shot put, a discus silver as a sophomore and a sixth-place effort as a junior in the Drake Relays.
“This place means so much to me,” Faley said. “I never thought I’d be leaving it this way.”
Next, Faley will don an Iowa singlet and throw the discus for the Hawkeyes in the fall. He’s allotted himself the weekend to soak in his accomplishments.
“The hard work hasn’t even begun yet,” Faley said. “Come Monday, I’m gonna have to hit the weight room, start eating more. The work is just beginning. I’m proud but I’m definitely going to make sure I’m ready for next fall.”
