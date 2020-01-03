The Dubuque Fighting Saints will play the Waterloo Black Hawks in a home-and-home series. Here is a capsule look at this weekend’s games:
FIGHTING SAINTS (19-5-1)
vs. WATERLOO BLACK HAWKS (21-5-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight Mystique Community Ice Center; 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Young Arena in Waterloo
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.com.
Season series: Waterloo edged the Saints, 3-2, on Nov. 8 in Dubuque, and the Saints earned a 7-1 victory Nov. 22 in Waterloo.
Cowbell Cup: The Cowbell Cup
determines superiority in head-to-head competition between the three Eastern Iowa USHL teams. Waterloo leads the way at 5-2-0, followed by Dubuque at 3-2-0 and Cedar Rapids at 2-6-0.
World Juniors update: Saints goaltender Erik Portillo remains with Team Sweden for the World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic. He is expected to return to Dubuque next week … Matias Maccelli, who led the Saints in scoring last season, has one goal and four points in five games for Finland, which edged Team USA, 1-0, in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Outlook: Waterloo, which is running away with the Western Conference, received a huge boost from the return of Joe Cassetti from Merrimack College. He has six goals in three games since returning. The Black Hawks have won five straight and 9 of 10 and lead second-place Fargo by 12 points. Waterloo has supplanted Dubuque as the USHL’s top defensive team, allowing 2.3 goals per game to the Saints’ 2.4 per game … The Saints look to bounce back from a weekend in which they lost two of three games and allowed an uncharacteristic 15 goals after having allowed slightly more than two goals per game through the first 22 games. Third-place Dubuque trails Chicago (21-4-1) by four points and Team USA (21-8-0) by three points but leads fourth-place Green Bay (12-11-4) by 11 points.
Stick it to Cancer: The Saints will host their Stick it to Cancer Night, sponsored by Medical Associates, at tonight’s game. Proceeds from special merchandise will benefit Relay for Life.