The Dubuque Senior girls bowling team has been building for a couple of years now.
Much of the core group has been together for two seasons, with a pair of Iowa Class 3A state tournament appearances on their resume. And more could be on the way.
The six returning veterans have a combined 10 state tournaments worth of experience and should make a run at a Mississippi Valley Conference crown and yet another state berth.
Here is capsule look at the Dubuque girls high school bowling season:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Theresa Cheever (9th season)
Last season — 8-2, 7-1 in Mississippi Valley Conference
Returning starters — Libby Leach (sr., 196.86 average), Madison Ninneman (jr., 166.68 average), Chloe Hansen (soph., 147.50 average).
Other returning letterwinners — Tasha Sheehy (soph.), Alexa Vaske (jr.), Laura Brito Andrade (jr.), Maya England (sr.).
Promising newcomers — Grace Waters (fr.), Ava Kennedy (fr.), Olivia Edwards (soph.).
Mustangs bowling in college — Beth Johll (Wartburg), Kirsten Mitchell (Hawkeye Community College), Zoe Schultz (Clarke University).
Outlook — The Mustangs graduated two state qualifiers from last season’s squad. Zoe Schultz finished 11th, and Erin Langel took 15th. But Hempstead returns a solid nucleus, led by first-team all-MVC selection Leach, second-teamer Ninneman and honorable mention pick Hansen. Cheever will have a relatively young team but expects to maintain the program history of contending in the always tough MVC.
SENIOR
Coach — Peggy Leibfried (3rd season)
Last season — 8-2 overall, 7-1 MVC, fourth place at Iowa Class 3A state meet
Returning starters — Morgan Bettcher (sr., 168.06 average), Jaquelyn Hochrein (sr., 178.22), Taya Huseman (jr., 183.42), Mackenzie Lang (jr., 175.95), Clara Pregler (jr., 185.0), Alison Hedrick (soph., 188.0).
Other returning letterwinners — Madyson Arrington (soph.), Ava Pregler (soph.).
Rams bowling in college — Emma Clancy (Clarke).
Outlook — The Rams return four bowlers who have competed in the state team tournament for the past two seasons and two others who bowled at state for the first time last winter. Hochrein placed 13th in the individual tournament at state, Clara Pregler took 19th and Huseman took 30th. This group has broken every school record except one, and Leibfried expects the Rams to parlay their camaraderie into another deep run in the postseason.
WAHLERT
Coach — Paul Gregory and Tom Kramer
Last season — 2-8 overall, 1-7 MVC, lost in quarterfinals at Iowa Class 1A state tournament
Returning letterwinners — Katelyn Vaassen (sr., 154.95 average), Kenna Wolbers (sr., 144.88)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles graduated six key members of last year’s state tournament team that got hot in the postseason after building throughout the regular season. After advancing from the state qualifying meet at Cherry Lanes, Wahlert placed seventh in the qualifying round at state before dropping a 3-2 decision to Camanche. Expect this to be a rebuilding season again, but Kramer has been encouraged by a strong sophomore class that will contribute immediately.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Larry Knipper (3rd season)
Last season — 4-6 overall, 3-3 MVC, third at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament
Returning letterwinners — Baylee Neyen (jr., 183.11 average), Kirsten Butcher (sr., 159.21), Addie Kress (jr., 147.63).
Promising newcomers — Addie Kress (soph.), Olivia Thul (sr.), Megan Vaske (soph.), Claire McGrane (jr.), Kylie Kress (fr.).
Outlook — The Bobcats graduated a solid group of seniors, led by regional champion and eighth-place state finisher Ceci Daly and 17th-place state finisher Brooklyn Neyen. Baylee Neyen placed 22nd at state a year ago and returns with one of the top averages in the area. At state, the Bobcats finished fourth in qualifying before falling in the semifinals and taking the third-place match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.