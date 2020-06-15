FARLEY, Iowa — Jakob Kirman and Dylan Gotto developed a pretty solid friendship while playing for the Dubuque County American Legion baseball team that won an Iowa state championship and advanced to the 2016 Central Plains Regional in Bismarck, N.D.
And they still see each other on a regular basis while training with Building Better Athletes in Dubuque.
On Saturday night, the two standout left-handed pitchers put on a show in the Farley semi-pro tournament championship game. When the dust settled, Kirman helped Key West to a 3-1 victory over Farley in a nine-inning tilt that finished in just under two hours.
“I knew coming in that me and Dyl were going to fill up the zone, because that’s what we do. We throw strikes,” Kirman said after allowing one run on six hits with seven strikeouts in six innings of work. “With our good defenses, you knew we’d keep it close, and, fortunately, Key West was able to come out of this with the ‘W.’
“We get along so well, and we have great camaraderie together. He’s a great guy, too, which makes it more fun. I love competing against Dyl, because I know he’s going to match me step for step, and we showed that tonight.”
Kirman, who will be a fifth-year senior at Clarke University in the spring, won in his debut with the Ramblers. The former Dubuque Senior standout has also pitched for the Waterloo Bucks of the collegiate Northwoods League.
One big inning decided Saturday’s game. Key West pushed across three runs in the bottom of the fifth and benefited from two scoreless innings of relief from Alec Thomas and a four-batter save from Andrew Redman for its first title of the summer. The game included only one walk, to go along with 14 hits.
Gotto scattered seven hits and struck out four in seven innings.
Farley, which won the season-opening Bellevue tournament last weekend, began the scoring in the top half of the third inning Saturday against Kirman. Leadoff man Matt Scherrman laced a one-out single up the middle and came all the way around to score when Calvin Harris went the opposite way with a double inside the left field line. It was the first run the Ramblers allowed in four tournament games at Farley.
“And we were sure to let Kirman know that,” joked Anthony Ruden, the tournament MVP.
Key West avoided further damage in the inning when left fielder Anthony Razo gunned down Harris at the plate for an inning-ending double play.
The Ramblers finally got to Gotto in the bottom of the fifth. Kevin Hunley and Chad Crabill started the rally with consecutive one-out singles, and Ruden drilled an opposite-field double to left-centerfield to give Key West a 2-1 lead.
Ruden moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch and scored on leadoff man Anthony Razo’s liner up the middle. The Ramblers scored three runs on five hits and sent eight batters to the plate in the frame.
“We had timely hitting the whole tournament, and I was fortunate enough to be in a position where I got a fastball and I was able to put it in play,” said Ruden, who picked up two pitching wins and struck out 22 batters earlier in the tournament. “Then it was a matter of our pitching taking over the rest of the way.”
The Hawks threatened in the top of the eighth against reliever Thomas. Harris drew a two-out walk and Aaron Saeugling reached on a hit batsman. But Thomas got out of the jam by striking out Andy Seabrooke looking on a 3-2 pitch to end the inning.
Redman, who tossed a shutout in the quarterfinals earlier in the week, came in to pitch the top of the ninth. He allowed a leadoff single to Craig Kerper but retired the next three batters to earn the save.
Ruden said every tournament win will be special this summer. Because most collegiate summer leagues have shut down, elite-level talent is coming to Dubuque County to play wooden-bat semi-pro ball.
“It means a lot to win a tournament like this, especially in a year like this when there’s so much talent playing around here,” Ruden said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing what happens the rest of the summer. It’s going to be a lot of fun.
“Probably 90 percent of our team doesn’t play college ball anymore, and we got a little bit of an awakening down at the Bellevue Tournament. We saw that you have to be ready to go every single tournament game. Right now, we’re starting to get to back to what we were, so we’re hoping to be in a lot of games like this.”
Worthington is on deck to host the next semi-pro tournament. Action begins Thursday.