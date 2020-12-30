The Muskegon Lumberjacks have made a habit this season of jumping out to early leads against the Dubuque Fighting Saints and keeping their foot on the accelerator.
Tuesday night was no different.
Muskegon scored three power play goals in just 96 seconds midway through the first period and cruised to a 7-1 victory in the first of a two-game series at Mercy Health Arena. The Lumberjacks (8-4-1) improved to 5-0 in the 10-game season series with the most-lopsided decision in the 11-year history of the rivalry.
Muskegon has outscored the Saints, 29-15, this season. Dubuque dropped to 2-11-0 overall this season.
Muskegon’s league-leading power play took control of the game early, scoring three times during a five-minute major for head contact given to Dubuque’s Reggie Millette following an open-ice hit on Ben Strinden. The Lumberjacks’ man-advantage has been clicking at 31% efficiency this season, while Dubuque’s penalty kill has struggled at 62.5%.
Quinn Hutson opened the scoring with his first career USHL goal, a backdoor tap-in set up by Rhett Pitlik and Jacob Guevin at 8:32 of the first period. Just 17 seconds later, Danil Guschchin made it 2-0 when he carried into the Dubuque zone, shot from the top of the left faceoff circle and beat Dubuque goalie Aidan McCarthy inside the left goal post. Davis Pennington and Cameron Berg picked up assists on Gushchin’s ninth goal of the season.
Jack Williams made it 3-0 with his fourth goal of the season at 10:08. He scored on a rebound set up by Guevin and Cristophe Tellier.
Hutson buried a cross-ice feed from Tanner Kelly at the 16:02 mark to stretch the lead to 4-0. Bradley Marek earned a secondary assist.
Saints coach Oliver David pulled McCarthy at the intermission after Muskegon finished with an 11-4 advantage in shots. Less than a minute into the second period, Pitlik took advantage of a Hobie Hedquist misplay for a wraparound goal and a 5-0 advantage.
Eight minutes later, Pitlik capitalized on another Dubuque turnover deep in the Saints’ zone for a second goal. He intercepted a clearing attempt in the right circle and fired a quick shot past Hedquist for a 6-0 cushion.
Connor Kurth ended Muskegon goaltender Jan Skorpik’s shutout bid 2:40 into the third period while the Saints were on their fourth power play of the game. Stephen Halliday made a centering pass from the right corner to the Saints’ leading point producer, who settled the puck before wiring a wrist shot into the top right corner of the net. Braden Doyle picked up a secondary assist on Kurth’s seventh goal and 14th point of the season.
Pitlik completed his hat trick with a breakaway goal at 12:44 of the third. He intercepted a Dubuque pass at the blue line and slid a shot between Hedquist’s pads for his sixth goal of the season and his fifth against Dubuque.
Muskegon finished with a 27-24 advantage in shots on goal.