Michael Rhett Gilbertson contributed to a pair of wins Saturday in leading Dubuque Hempstead to a runner-up finish at the River Kings Holiday Invitational at Clinton, Iowa.
Gilbertson won the 500 freestyle in 5:06.31 and led off the winning 400 free relay that included Kyle Powers, Zach Wenger and Brandon Decker. Sterling (Ill.) won the 11-team meet with 280 points, just 14 ahead of the Mustangs, while Dubuque Senior placed sixth with 89 points.
The Mustangs had six other top-four finishes.
The 200 medley relay of Gilbertson, Mitchell Konichek, Aiden Yaklich and Decker went 1:45.00 for third place, and the 200 freestyle relay went 1:34.64 behind Yaklich., Konichek, Powers and Decker to also take third.
Individually, the Mustangs got thirds from Yaklich in the 50 (23.00) and the 100 butterfly (57.25) and Konichek in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.42). Gilbertson took fourth with a 2:13.26 in the 200 individual medley.
Zack Heiar led Senior with a runner-up performance in the 200 IM (2:09.86) and a fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.83). Jarrett Herber took fourth in the 50 (23.94) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:00.25).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Loras 67, Washington & Lee 55 — At Eckerd College, Fla.: Madison Fleckenstein scored 21 points, Sami Martin added 18 and Cierra Bachmann chipped in 11 as the Duhawks improved to 6-3 on Sunday. Martin led Loras with 12 rebounds.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Loras 70, LaVerne 63 — At LaVerne, Calif.: Rowan McGowen poured in 19 points, and Vole Navigato chipped in 16 as the Duhawks (8-2) held off LaVerne (2-9) on Sunday. Jackson Kolinski led Loras with 12 rebounds.
Baldwin Wallace 74, Dubuque 63 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: The Spartans fell in the opening round of the Cruzin Classic and will face Roanoke College today before breaking for the holidays.
PREP HOCKEY
Sioux City blanks Dubuque — At Mystique Community Ice Center: Lochlin Jackson stopped all 15 shots he saw Sunday morning in leading the Metros to a 3-0 victory in Midwest High School Hockey League play. He also made 20 saves in a 2-0 shutout late Saturday night. Dubuque got 23 saves from Jack Leverton on Saturday and 26 from Braden Hathaway on Sunday.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Scales Mound 65, Farmington 54 — At Abingdon, Ill.: Zayden Ellsworth poured in 32 points, while Sam Cocagne added 13 and Benjamin Vandigo had 10 for the Hornets in Saturday’s win.
Galena 69, Belmont 58 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Pirates got 32 points from Connor Glasgow, 16 from Ethan Hefel and 11 from Kaden Hauber in the victory. Waylon Palzkill led Belmont with 22 points, while Ty Palzkill added 18 for Belmont.