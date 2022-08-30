If you’re talking volleyball in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League, you’re talking Cuba City.
The Cubans claimed the SWAL championship last fall for a fifth straight season with a perfect 12-0 mark, but their hopes in repeating took a hit with the graduation of five pivotal seniors — including one of the most talented in program history in Hailey Stich.
As the story goes in the SWAL, however, the Cubans will find a way to be in the hunt.
But don’t overlook an experienced Southwestern program.
Here is a capsule look at area teams in the SWAL this season:
CUBA CITY
Coach — Keri Lawson (26th year, 649-210)
Last season — 25-7, lost to Lake Country Lutheran in Division 3 sectional final
Returning starters — Ella Taylor (Sr., L), Ella McKinley (Jr., S), Ella Vosberg (Soph., OH)
Outlook — It was another terrific season for the Cubans last fall, claiming conference and regional championships before falling in the sectional final and just one win away from the state tournament. While key pieces have graduated, this year will come down to a trio of Ellas. Vosberg returns as the team’s top hitter with 103 kills last season, and she will need to boost her production with the top three hitters from last year graduated. McKinley was a first-team league talent who delivered 729 assists and 40 aces and will be in her third season at setter. Taylor was third on the team with 219 digs. If some of the untapped talent finds its rhythm — or with three key starters back, maybe even if they don’t — expect the Cubans to be in the thick of things come regionals.
DARLINGTON
Coach — Danielle Duerst (third year)
Last season — 12-16, lost to Brodhead in Division 3 regional semifinal
Returning starters — Jaylyn Schwartz (Sr., OH), Jada Ruf (Sr., MH), Aubrey McCarthy (Jr., S), Jaidyn Evenstad (Jr., RS)
Outlook — The Redbirds graduated four senior starters and are looking to find the right pieces on the court this fall. With eight returning letterwinners, the pieces are in place but it might take time. Schwartz finished third on the team last season with 104 kills and looks to take over the lead role. Ruf was close behind with 92 kills. McCarthy runs the offense and had 402 assists last fall. The Redbirds are very balanced on the defensive end and should make gains in the standings.
FENNIMORE
Coach — Micki Becwar (first year)
Last season — 9-15, lost to Belleville in Division 3 regional opener
Returning starters — Braycee Nelson (Jr., S), Sophie Faulkner (Sr., OH), Madelyn Streeter (Sr., RS), Maya Stepanek (Sr., OH)
Outlook — For the second straight season, the Golden Eagles welcome a new head coach. If Fennimore hopes to make a jump up the standings this fall, new hitters will need to step up to the plate after graduating its top two from last season. Stepanek had 65 kills and Faulkner added 61 last fall. Nelson will be pivotal running the show after racking up 312 assists last season. The Eagles’ six returning letterwinners will aim to take it up a notch and move forward.
SOUTHWESTERN
Coach — Kory Bauer (fourth year, 26-40)
Last season — 15-13, lost to Potosi in Division 4 regional final
Returning starters — Allyson Stanton (Jr., OH), Ava Curwen (Jr., MH), Alana Splinter (Jr., OH), Bailey Schneider (Sr., MH), Jadyn Mess (Sr., OH)
Outlook — After a breakout season that ended in a regional final, the goal is clear for the Wildcats this season: challenge Cuba City and Mineral Point for the league title. Unseating the Cubans won’t be easy, but Southwestern returns five starters with some talented players expected to fill in for its graduated libero and setter. The Wildcats return all five of their top hitters from a year ago in Splinter (130 kills), Curwen (124), Schneider (99), Mess (91) and Stanton (88). Each of them have progressed and are expected to deliver more this fall. Alisa Ramaker’s production in digs and assists will be missed, but if those voids are accounted for the Wildcats will be a team to watch at the end of the season.
