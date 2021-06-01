As a senior at the Iowa state golf meet, nothing would be sweeter than to go out as champion.
Dubuque Hempstead's Morgan Hawkins and Edgewood-Colesburg's Maddy Streicher are both in position to achieve that goal when they take their respective courses for the final round on Wednesday.
Hawkins shot an even-par 71 and is tied for third place at the Class 4A state meet at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny, while Streicher fired a 6-over par 77 and is tied atop the leaderboard at the Class 1A meet at Ames Golf & Country Club.
"It feels good to be right there," said Hawkins, who claimed city and Mississippi Valley Conference divisional titles this spring. "It was nice playing low and when I was thinking during the practice round, I just told myself if I have a bad hole, make it a bogey and not worry about it. Make it up later with a birdie."
Hawkins is just 4 strokes out from leader Paige Hoffman of West Des Moines Valley with a 67. Bettendorf's Shannyn Vogler is second with a 69, and Iowa City Liberty's Isabella Pettersen is tied at 71 with Hawkins. It's going to be anyone's title to earn in the final round.
"I just trusted myself and went for it," said Hawkins, who has placed 15th and 26th in previous state trips. "My last three of four holes were bogeys. I need to finish strong with birdies. Honestly, just playing consistent and hitting my spots we talked about will be key. Just go play and have fun."
Four years ago, Morgan's older sister, Maddie, was 3 strokes out of the lead entering the final round before rallying to win the Class 5A state championship. Will another Hawkins rally for gold?
"I should probably ask her for advice on a few things, especially the mental side," Morgan said with a laugh. "But I'm just trying to be my own person and follow my own path."
Streicher had a rough start to her round, but rebounded down the stretch to tie for the lead with Lynnville-Sully's Greenlee Smock. Algona Bishop Garrigan's Kelly Baade is in third with a 79 and Grundy Center's Abbie Lindeman in fourth with an 81.
"I definitely left a few strokes out there," said Streicher, who will be continuing her career next season at Simpson College. "I started off pretty slow. I think I really rounded off my game pretty well and really pulled through in the end for a strong finish."
Streicher closed with 11 pars and just one birdie, and there's the feeling that she can improve on that -- and will likely need to -- in hopes of claiming gold.
"We feel pretty good about how she played," Ed-Co coach Alex Hanna said. "She started a little slow, but she's a grinder and came right back. She hit her drives really well, chipped and putted really well. All facets of her game were working and she really rocked and rolled out there."
Streicher placed 25th as a freshman and shot up to fifth as a sophomore. Her junior season was canceled, and she's hoping to close her career on top with one more strong round.
"It feels really great just to have a season again," Streicher said. "I'm really grateful for the way things worked out this year. I'm excited to show up in the final round and just play some golf. I'm really just excited to be there."
Also in Class 4A, Western Dubuque shot a 360 and is in eighth place out of 10 teams. While resting lower in the standings, the Bobcats are also just 15 strokes out of second-place teams Marshalltown and Pleasant Valley with 345s. For most it's a tight race, but West Des Moines Valley is in the driver's seat for the team title with a 304.
Freshman McKenna Stackis is in 13th place for the Bobcats with a 78. Hannah Fangmann is 32nd with a 91, Addy Jones is 42nd with a 95 and Ella Kluesner is 46th with a 96.
At the Class 3A meet at River Valley Golf Course in Adel, Dubuque Wahlert is in fourth place with a 386. Washington is in control with a 340, while Gilbert is second (357) and West Delaware third (383).
Katelyn Vaassen leads the Golden Eagles in ninth place with an 86. Anna Kalb is 19th with a 92, Ava Kalb is 34th with a 100 and Julia Busch is 53rd with a 108.
Ella Koloc fronts West Delaware with a 93 in 21st place. Maylin Coates is 24th with a 94, Mia Peyton 29th with a 97 and Kennedy Klostermann 32nd with a 99.