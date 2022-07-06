The Class 5A regional tournament kicks off Thursday with Dubuque Senior on the road trying to set up a semifinal rematch with crosstown rival Hempstead.
Here is a capsule look at city teams competing in Class 5A, with statistics taken from Bound on Tuesday. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted.
CLASS 5A REGION 7
Thursday’s quarterfinal — Dubuque Senior at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Saturday’s semifinals — Iowa City West at No. 8 Pleasant Valley; Senior/C.R. Prairie winner at No. 15 Dubuque Hempstead, 5 p.m.
Tuesday’s final — Semifinal winners at highest-ranked team
Senior leaders — Lacey King (.400, 22 runs, 9 doubles, 8 home runs, 29 RBIs); Sophie Link (.349, 35 runs, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 14 RBIs, 21 stolen bases); Aubree Steines (.345, 20 runs, 12 doubles, 4 home runs, 22 RBIs); Josie Potts (.339, 23 runs, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 21 RBIs, 12 stolen bases); Samantha McDonald (.330, 15 runs, 8 doubles, 3 home runs, 17 RBIs); Jolee Strohmeyer (.320, 12 runs, 5 doubles, 24 RBIs; 6-11, 4.22 ERA, 112 2/3 innings, 87 strikeouts, 43 walks); Brenna Borland (.308, 12 runs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 15 RBIs); Meredith Gatto (14-8, 2 saves, 2.70 ERA, 132 1/3 innings, 137 strikeouts, 20 walks)
Hempstead leaders — Jadyn Glab (.545, 36 runs, 9 doubles, 3 triples, 11 home runs, 23 RBIs, 14 stolen bases); Chandler Houselog (.443, 12 runs, 13 doubles, 2 home runs, 33 RBIs); Libby Leach (.367, 21 runs, 7 doubles, 1 home run, 23 RBIs); Carleigh Hodgson (.365, 35 runs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 17 RBIs); Mady Pint (.357, 39 runs, 3 doubles, 4 triples, 10 home runs, 41 RBIs, 17 stolen bases); Lauren Hefel (.348, 16 runs, 5 doubles, 2 home runs, 18 RBIs); Mallory Tomkins (.326, 21 runs, 1 double, 2 triples, 7 RBIs); Lydia Ettema (.320, 16 runs, 10 doubles, 4 home runs, 29 RBIs; 10-2, 1.09 ERA, 77 1/3 innings, 45 strikeouts, 5 walks); Peyton Paulsen (.241, 4 runs, 4 RBIs; 10-1, 1.17 ERA, 66 innings, 58 strikeouts, 21 walks)
Outlook — Senior (20-19) enters the playoffs on a four-game winning streak during which it outscored its opponents, 44-10. Cedar Rapids Prairie swept the Rams, 10-0 and 6-0, on June 2 and have won eight of the last nine matchups between the teams. Hempstead swept Senior in a season-opening doubleheader, took two from Prairie on June 22 and swept Iowa City West on June 28. The Mustangs did not play Pleasant Valley this year. Hempstead (26-6) has a pair of legitimate aces in the circle and a high-powered offense led by Glab and Pint, who have the second- and third-most home runs in a season by any Mustang. Hempstead won a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional title for the first time since the 1980s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.