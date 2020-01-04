The Dubuque Fighting Saints bounced back from a disappointing loss on Friday night to beat the Waterloo Black Hawks, 8-2, at Young Arena in the back half of a home-and-home series.
Waterloo rallied in the third period Friday night to earn a 3-2 victory at Mystique Community Ice Center.
In the Tier I era of the USHL, which dates to 2001-02, the Black Hawks have suffered only two six-goal losses on home ice, and Dubuque has been on the winning side. The Saints thumped Waterloo, 7-1, on Nov. 22.
The Saints wasted no time in taking an early lead after Riese Gaber drew a tripping penalty on Kyle Haskins just 18 seconds into the game. Gaber moved into a tie for the USHL goal lead with his 18th of the season 54 seconds into the power play.
Aidan Fulp, Mark Cheremeta and Stephen Halliday moved the puck around the perimeter before Halliday wristed a shot along the ice from the left point. Gaber used the blade of his stick as a ramp to direct the puck into the top right corner of the net behind goalie Logan Stein.
Reggie Millette scored his first goal of the season at the 7:29 mark to push the Dubuque lead to 2-0. Riley Stuart won a board battle in his own zone to break the puck out to Tommy Middleton along the right wing. Middleton carried into the Waterloo zone, dropped the puck to Luke Robinson, who took a shot from the right point. Stein made the initial save, but a wide-open Millette scored on a backhand.
Dubuque made it 3-0 just 70 seconds later on another power play goal, this one from Dylan Jackson. Ty Jackson collected the rebound of a shot along the boards and moved it to Braden Doyle at the point. Doyle gave the puck to Dylan Jackson, who weaved through a pair of defenders and scored through a Waterloo screen for his 13th goal of the year. Waterloo coach P.K. O’Handley pulled Stein in favor of Gabriel Carriere after the goal.
With 3:24 remaining in the first period, Ty Jackson scored his 10th goal of the season on a penalty shot to make it 4-0. He skated in on Carriere and rifled a wrist shot off the right goal post and into the net. The penalty shot came as the result of Brehdan Engum yanking down Ty Jackson from behind after Ryan Beck made an area pass to set up a breakaway.
Waterloo finally got on the board at 3:47 of the second period, when Ryder Rolston scored on a wrist shot from the slot after Joe Cassetti won a faceoff in the Dubuque zone.
Midway through the period, the Saints killed all 1:40 of a 5-on-3 shorthanded situation to keep the lead at three goals.
But the Black Hawks pulled within 4-2 at the 13:53 mark of the second. Saints goalie Aidan McCarthy mishandled Ryan Drkulec’s long shot, and the puck trickled into the net.
The Saints salvaged what had been a Waterloo-dominant period with a Matthew Kopperud goal in the final minute of the frame. Ben Schultheis corralled a Waterloo dump in and responded with a long outlet pass to Kopperud, who capitalized on a bad Black Hawks line change for a 2-on-0 with Riley Stuart. Kopperud held onto the puck, deked Carriere to the left and scored his ninth goal of the season on a backhander from in tight.
Cheremeta stretched the lead to 6-2 at 13:39 of the third. Schultheis headmanned the puck along the right wing, Cheremeta pressured a Waterloo defenseman to cough it up. Gaber delivered a pass to Cheremeta, who scored his 12th of the season on the rebound of his own shot.
Just 42 seconds later, Ryan Beck made it a five-goal cushion with his fourth of the season. Dylan Jackson intercepted a clearing attempt and threw the puck to the net, and a wide-open Beck re-directed it into the net.
Gaber wrapped up the scoring in the final minute, after a Dubuque power play expired. He took a pass from Ian Pierce in the high slot and wired a shot into the top left corner of the net. Cheremeta picked up a secondary assist.