Fighting Saints Swedes
Buy Now

Dubuque Fighting Saints right wing Nils Juntorp last week signed a pro contract with Kristianstads Ishockeyklubb of the third-tier HockeyEttan in his native Sweden.

 Stephen Gassman

Nils Juntorp will begin his professional hockey career roughly 115 miles from home.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound right wing from Ulricehamn, Sweden, signed this week with Kristianstads Ishockeyklubb of the third-tier HockeyEttan after spending one season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey League. Kristianstads IK is a team expected to contend for promotion to Sweden’s second-tier of pro hockey.

Recommended for you