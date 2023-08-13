Nils Juntorp will begin his professional hockey career roughly 115 miles from home.
The 6-foot-1, 196-pound right wing from Ulricehamn, Sweden, signed this week with Kristianstads Ishockeyklubb of the third-tier HockeyEttan after spending one season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey League. Kristianstads IK is a team expected to contend for promotion to Sweden’s second-tier of pro hockey.
Juntorp, who will turn 20 in November, tallied 12 goals and 27 points in 59 games with the Saints this season. He also took 28 minutes in penalties and posted a minus-2 rating.
Recommended for you
The Chicago Blackhawks selected Juntorp in the sixth round, 188th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft after he tallied 17 goals and 41 points in 44 goals for HV71’s Under 20 team in 2021-22. That season, HV71 loaned him to HC Dalen, of HockeyEttan, and he contributed two goals and six points in five games.
Saints add development coach — The Saints recently added Jared Bussard as an on-ice development coach to work with head coach Kirk MacDonald, associate head coach Evan Dixon and assistant coach Alex Kromm. He will focus on individual work with players and prospects as well as video breakdowns and specific skill area development.
Bussard previously worked with Total Package Hockey as a player development coach and collaborated with University of Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato at NAR Hockey. Bussard also has experience coaching at the NCAA Division III level with Trine University and has worked in other developmental leagues, such as the NAHL and USPHL.
“Jared is a student of the game with a passion for developing players,” Naurato said. “He’s a self-starter, hungry to be the best version of himself. I’m looking forward to watching his work with a top-notch organization like Dubuque.”
Bronze medal prospects — Saints goaltending prospect Thatcher Bernstein and forward Colin Frank helped USA Hockey win a bronze medal at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup in Trencin, Slovakia. The third-place finish in the first major scouting event for 2024 NHL Draft-eligible prospects marks Team USA’s best finish since taking second in 2016.
Bernstein, a Boston native, saw action in one game for the Americans. Frank, a Ladera Beach, Calif., native who played four games as a Saints affiliate last season, registered three assists in five games at the tournament.
Field headed to Everett — Mike Field, who served as assistant coach and director of scouting for the Saints from 2012-15 before an eight-year run as an associate head coach at Arizona State University, accepted an assistant coaching position with the Everett (Wash.) Silvertips of the Canadian major junior Western Hockey League.
Field, 39, primarily worked with the Sun Devils defense corps and the penalty kill in addition to his recruiting responsibilities. Under his tutelage, Arizona State ranked third-best in NCAA Division I last season with a 86.7% success rate on the penalty kill. The Sun Devils finished in the country’s top 10 three times in the last five seasons.
Sharks hire Finan — The San Jose Sharks recently hired Dylan Finan as a scouting coordinator for the NHL club. He most recently served as a scout for the Saints under president of hockey operations Kalle Larsson.
Saints prospects make college commitments — A handful of Dubuque prospects made NCAA Division I commitments. Bernstein committed to Harvard, forward Chase Hull to Penn State and forward Patrick Fortune to Holy Cross.