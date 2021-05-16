On Friday, the Loras women positioned themselves to win their first conference title since 1999.
On Saturday, they left no doubt.
The Duhawk women claimed the American Rivers Conference title for the first time 22 years at Dubuque’s Chlapaty Outdoor Complex in convincing fashion with a whooping 247.5 team points. Wartburg was second with 184 and Dubuque finished fourth with 101.
“The performances they put out there today from the distance to sprints to hurdles to field events — we covered and checked all of our boxes this weekend and the result was the performance we had out there as a team,” said Loras head coach Matt Jones, who was named the conference’s coach of the year.
Jones said the team’s performance today puts him in a bind for the upcoming NCAA Division III Championships.
“I had a plan in mind with what I wanted to do, but then a few individuals stepped up this weekend and are going to make it harder for me to decide on whether we do or do not run them in some of these events or save them for relays,” Jones said.
The Duhawks crowned seven individual champions on Saturday, highlighted by Western Dubuque grad Elayna Bahl, who was named female track performer of the meet.
The junior from Epworth, Iowa, took gold in the 100 hurdles in 14.39 and the 400 hurdles in 1:01.31, which set a Chlapaty facilities record and was the third fastest time in Division III this season. She was also part of the 4x400 relay which took third.
“It feels really good,” Bahl said. “Not having an outdoor championship last year, I was really ready to get after it this year, especially just getting some better races with some good competitors.”
Sprinter Terrianna Black won the 100 in 11.98, giving her the third-fastest time in the country this year. She also placed second in the triple jump individually.
“Coming in to today, I just made sure I had a clear mindset,” Black said. “A few teammates that weren’t projected to score, they picked up the slack and I feel like that momentum carried into today.”
Alyssa Pfadenhauer continued Loras’ sprinting success with a gold medal and facility record time of 55.72 in the 400. She was also part of the bronze medal 4x400 relay.
“It feels good, especially with how hard we went yesterday and still being able to win,” Pfadenhauer said. “With COVID, we’ve all been working so hard and sacrificing so much to get to where we are today.”
Marion Edwards won the 200 in 24.40and Grace Alley — who was named female field athlete of the meet — won the triple jump with a distance of 11.50 meters. Michelle Budden won the hammer throw (52.60m) to claim the Duhawks’ final individual gold.
Loras’ biggest splash on Saturday came in a record-setting 4x100 relay. Black, Pfadenhauer, Stevie Lambe and Edwards posted the second fastest time in the country (46.89) and became just the second Division III team this year to run under 47 seconds.
“We’ve changed our relay team a few times this year, so it was cool to see one finally pay off,” said Lambe, a Dubuque Senior grad. “Today I think we really connected well so it was fun.”
An area connection helped pad the team scores for the Duhawks in the 1,500-meter run. Guttenberg, Iowa, native Kassie Rosenbum carried momentum from her 10,000-meter victory on Friday to place second in the 1,500. Kaylee and Ellie Osterberger, who were part of Friday’s second-place 4x800 relay team and prepped at Wahlert, finished third and fourth in the race.
Carly Fischer (51.95m) put a stamp on the Duhawks’ medal-winning outburst with a second-place finish in the hammer throw.
Dubuque was paced with four silver medal finishes on Saturday. Caroline Docheterman (3.02m) took silver in the pole vault, Olivia Costley (56.37) in the 400, Allison Beeman (12.11) in the 100 and the 4x100 in 48.15.
Caroline Ferguson followed up her gold medal shot put performance on Friday with a bronze in the hammer throw (51.31m).
The Spartan men, bidding for their first conference championship since 1961, finished the day in second place with 148 points. Wartburg ran away with the team title with 247 and Loras came in third with 139.5.
Spartan thrower Zachary Naatz followed up Friday’s shot put title with a gold medal performance in the hammer throw, with a distance of 56.23 meters. Naatz was named male field athlete of the meet for his two-day efforts.
“It was a tough day in the morning, not knowing how it was gonna go with the rain, but this just feels awesome,” Naatz said. “Overall, our whole team just stepped up this weekend.”
Kodie Willis continued the field success for the Spartans by winning the javelin (53.86).
“I was seeded first so I had high expectations, but I went into the last throw in second place so I knew I just had to give it my all,” Willis said.
Dubuque Wahlert grad Ryan Rogers (4.70m) of Loras followed his victory in the long jump with a gold medal in the pole vault.
“It was a good way to finish off the weekend,” Rogers said. “I was feeling pretty good and had some good competition and good teammates there to support me.”
Loras’ other gold of the day came from Mike Jasa in the 800, where he set a new A-R-C record with a time of 1:50.59.
Second-place finishers for the Duhawks included Shamari Scott (400 and 400 hurdles), Josh Smith (100) and the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.