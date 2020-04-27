Joe Wieskamp will not be testing the process this year.
The University of Iowa forward announced late Saturday that he would not enter his name into the NBA draft pool after going through the process last year.
In a statement, the sophomore said he made his decision due to all the unknowns regarding team workouts and even the date of the draft.
“My goal is to play in the NBA and I’m looking forward to that possibility in the future,” Wieskamp said. “However, I’m extremely excited for this upcoming season at Iowa! We have the opportunity to do something really special.”
Wieskamp and Hawkeyes teammate Tyler Cook went through the pre-draft process for underclassmen last offseason, but Wieskamp eventually withdrew his name and returned to the Hawkeyes. Cook, then a junior, remained in the draft, but was not selected and eventually signed to play in the NBA G League. He played 11 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.
Wieskamp, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, started all 35 games as a freshman and was named to the Big Ten Conference all-freshman team after averaging 11.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
As a sophomore, Wieskamp increased his averages to 14.0, 6.1 and 1.6 while starting all 31 games in a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.
Iowa center Luka Garza, who was a finalist for every major national player of the year award, is going through the draft process as a junior but has not hired an agent and could return to the Hawkeyes.
If Garza returns, Iowa could be a trendy pick to win the Big Ten title and make a run to the Final Four.
Jordan Bohannon will return from hip surgery and Jack Nunge will be back from a torn ACL to a team that went 20-11 and saw breakout performances from freshman guards Joe Toussaint and CJ Fredrick.
Iowa lost Dubuque natives Cordell Pemsl (Virginia Tech) and Riley Till (Cal Poly) to transfer and graduated forward Ryan Kreiner and guard Bakari Evelyn.