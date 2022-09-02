Western Dubuque's Franny Heiberger spikes the ball against Devenport Assumption during the MVC/MAC Challenge volleyball tournament at West Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
The defending Iowa Class 4A state champions are on the move.
Western Dubuque opened the season at No. 12 after losing so much talent to graduation from its championship team. But, after a 5-0 start to the season the Bobcats climbed up to No. 7 with the latest poll released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Thursday.
Marion remained the top team in 4A with a 3-0 record.
Through five matches this season, senior Libby Lansing fronts WD with 61 kills and 17 blocks, and Erica Ernzen has added 36 kills. Ella Meyer has led the defense with 103 digs and has chipped in 17 ace serves.
Senior Ava Demmer has stepped in nicely to the setter position and has delivered 160 assists.
West Delaware, which won a Class 3A state championship last fall, moved up to 4A this season and opened the year at No. 4. However, after a 4-4 start the Hawks dropped to No. 9.
Alivia Schulte leads the Hawks through eight matches with 50 kills, and Brooke Krogmann has provided 36 kills.
Beckman Catholic remained at No. 14 in the Class 2A rankings after a 5-1 start to the season.
Jenna Lansing has paced the Trailblazers offense through six matches with 38 kills. Shea Steffen has 103 assists and Emma Karcher has 40 digs.
The other top-ranked teams are Cedar Falls (5A), Mount Vernon (3A), Dike-New Hartford (2A) and North Tama (1A).
