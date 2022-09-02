MVC/MAC Volleyball
Western Dubuque's Franny Heiberger spikes the ball against Devenport Assumption during the MVC/MAC Challenge volleyball tournament at West Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.

 Stephen Gassman

The defending Iowa Class 4A state champions are on the move.

Western Dubuque opened the season at No. 12 after losing so much talent to graduation from its championship team. But, after a 5-0 start to the season the Bobcats climbed up to No. 7 with the latest poll released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Thursday.

