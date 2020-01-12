Erik Portillo returned to Dubuque last week with a gleaming medal from one of the most prestigious hockey tournaments in the world.
Now, he’d like to add a ring to his collection.
The 6-foot-6, 209-pound goaltender from Goteborg, Sweden, served as a back-up for Team Sweden, which won the bronze medal at the World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic. He dressed for one of the team’s seven games but did not see game action.
“It’s absolutely an honor to represent Sweden in a tournament like that, and I’m very happy that I got the experience,” Portillo said Friday night after allowing only one goal in a 2-0 loss at Chicago. “I wish I would have played, but, when you’re in a situation like that, you accept your role on the team.
“You have to be all-in. That meant doing the best I could in practice, staying positive for the teammates around me and being ready and prepared if the chance did come. Whatever your role is, you want to do what you can to help the team win.”
Sweden enjoyed perhaps the deepest goaltending rotation at the tournament, with all three selected in the third round of the NHL Draft. Detroit selected Jesper Eliasson in 2018 draft, while Tampa Bay took Hugo Alnefelt and Buffalo drafted Portillo in the third round this summer.
Alnefelt finished second in the tournament with a 2.12 goals against average and .924 save percentage while playing six games. Eliasson allowed two goals in his only game of action.
“Being part of Team Sweden was a great experience for me, and I think it really helped my game,” Portillo said. “It’s the best Junior players in the world, and you have to pick up your game to adjust to the speed.
“It was great motivation for me to keep working. Those three weeks I was over there, I worked as hard as possible in case I got a chance, but I also wanted to be ready for when I got back to Dubuque. I’m excited to be back. Now, it’s time to go for the Clark Cup.”
Portillo entered Saturday night’s game as the United States Hockey League’s second-ranked goaltender with a 1.99 goals against average. He ranks fourth with a .915 save percentage and fifth in victories with a 12-3-1 record.
On Friday night, he stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced against Chicago, the most-explosive offense in the USHL.
“I thought he looked outstanding, and he obviously gave us a chance to win,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “He handled the puck very well, made a lot of smart decisions and his focus looked very sharp. There were definitely no signs of fatigue, even though he hadn’t played in a few weeks and had to travel back from Europe.
“It was a great experience for Erik, and we’re extremely happy for him.”
Sweden edged rival Finland for the bronze medal. Matias Maccelli, who led the Saints in scoring last season and is now the top scoring rookie in the top professional league in Finland, contributed two goals and five points in seven games at the World Junior Championships.