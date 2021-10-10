The Iowa Class 4A top-ranked Western Dubuque volleyball team has showcased strong play in a tournament setting over the past two weekends.
That may come in handy later this month.
Maddie Harris floored 44 kills and Meredith Bahl added 35 more as the Bobcats went 5-0 on Saturday and claimed their second straight weekend tournament championship, sweeping the field at the Cedar Rapids Prairie tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Bobcats (25-3) claimed their own Bobcat Invitational last Saturday over homecoming weekend. WD won the Prairie tournament with victories over Southeast Polk (21-7, 21-8), Cedar Rapids Prairie (21-16, 21-15), Johnston (21-13, 26-24), West Branch (21-12, 21-12) and Class 2A second-ranked Wilton (26-28, 21-19, 15-9).
Maddy Maahs delivered 96 assists for the Bobcats, while Libby Lansing added 14 blocks. Ella Meyer had 46 digs with Bahl adding 34 more. Emma Kapler provided six ace serves.
Mustangs, Hawks compete — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Class 5A No. 15-ranked Dubuque Hempstead and 3A top-ranked West Delaware competed at the Westside Invitational hosted by Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
The Mustangs finished 1-2 in pool play and were eliminated in the silver bracket semifinals by 2A No. 15 Grundy Center, 16-25, 25-21, 15-9.
The Hawks went 3-0 in pool play, but were eliminated in the gold bracket quarterfinals by 5A No. 6 Ankeny Centennial, 25-23, 25-21.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Wahlert 10th again — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: For the third time over the past four seasons, Dubuque Wahlert finished 10th out of 12 teams at the Iowa Class 4A state meet.
The Golden Eagles closed with a two-round 317-335—652 at Beaver Hills Country Club. Cedar Falls won the team crown with a 596.
Wahlert freshman Ben Dolter had the best finish for the Eagles, tying for 26th place with a 75-83—158. Wahlert senior Nick Splinter, junior Will Coohey and Western Dubuque freshman Brock Wilson all tied for 44th place with two-round 163s.
Wahlert junior Patrick Fitzgerald tied for 57th with a 168, while senior Alex Link tied for 68th place with a 173 and sophomore Roan Martineau closed in a tie for 77th with a 178.
Ottumwa senior Cale Leonard claimed the state title with a 2-under par 69-70— 139.
Galena’s Stoffregen places 23rd — At Bloomington, Ill.: Galena junior Ryan Stoffregen finished with a two-round 79-77—156 to finish 23rd overall at the Illinois Class 1A state meet at Prairie Vista Golf Course.
Rockridge’s Drew Hall won the title with a 144.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Simpson 3, Loras 2 — At Indianola, Iowa: Lyndsi Wilgenbush hammered 27 kills and Sara Hoskins added 53 assists, but the Duhawks (14-4, 3-2 A-R-C) were nipped by the Storm (5-7, 3-1), 25-22, 9-25, 17-25, 26-24, 15-13.
Central 3, Dubuque 2 — At Pella, Iowa: Emma Powell floored 21 kills and Kate Messino chipped in 28 assists, but the Spartans (7-13, 1-4) lost a thriller, 22-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 15-11.
Benedictine 3, Clarke 2 — At Kehl Center: Maddy Melvin hit for 12 kills, but the Pride (10-12, 7-4) dropped a nailbiter, 24-26, 26-24, 25-19, 24-26, 15-6.
MEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 3, Coe 0 — At Oyen Field: Gloire Luwara scored twice as the Spartans (8-3-1, 4-0) blanked Coe.
Loras 2, Central 1 — At Pella, Iowa: Connor Fitzpatrick made six saves at goalkeeper as the Duhawks (7-5-1, 2-2 A-R-C) rallied past the Dutch.
Clarke 4, Evangel 1 — At Clarke: Luke Persenico scored a goal and added an assist to power the Pride.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 4, Coe 0 — At Oyen Field: Emma Kober scored just 16 seconds into the game, then added another goal in the 56th minute, to lead the Spartans (6-6, 2-2).
Loras 1, Central 0 — At Pella, Iowa: Abby Ericksen scored the winner at 16:05 to lead the Duhawks (12-0-1, 4-0) past the Dutch.
Clarke 4, Evangel 1 — At Clarke: Avery Woldruff scored an insurance goal in the 83rd minute to seal the win for Clarke (7-4-1, 3-2-1).
WOMEN’S GOLF
Ash takes 5th — At Reedsburg, Wis.: UW-Platteville’s Markie Ash finished with a 79-78—157 and placed fifth overall at the WIAC Championships. The Pioneers finished eighth in the team standings.
Spartans in 3rd — At Ames, Iowa: Madison Bowers and Brooke Bunjes are tied for fifth overall with 81s, leading Dubuque to a third-place 329 after the first round of the American Rivers Conference Championships. The final round is on Monday.