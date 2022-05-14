Dyersville Beckman is just a step away from a trip to the girls state golf tournament.
Maddy Kruse earned medalist honors after carding an 89, and the Trailblazers beat Anamosa, 364-386, for the top spot at their Iowa Class 2A regional first-round meet on Friday at Fawn Creek Country Club in Anamosa, Iowa.
Alyssa Goerdt and Maddie Schmitz each fired 90s to finish as runners-up, and Shea Steffen added a 95 for the Blazers.
Beckman advanced to the regional final on Wednesday at West Liberty Golf & Country Club.
BOYS TENNIS
North Scott 5, Dubuque Senior 2 — At Meyer Courts: Andrew Day and Owen King won singles matches, and Cam O’Donnell and Day teamed up for a win at No. 1 doubles as the Rams lost to the Lancers in an Iowa Class 2A preliminary substate match.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Palmer to state — At Colesburg, Iowa: Clayton Ridge’s Caden Palmer won the discus with a throw of 144 feet, 5 inches at Thursday’s Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet. Edgewood-Colesburg won the 4x200 relay and its sprint medley finished runner-up. Maquoketa Valley’s Cy Huber and Michael Schaul finished 1-2 in the 400. The Wildcats’ Nolan Ries (800), Brock Trenkamp (discus, shot put), and the 4x400 and 4x800 relays also advanced to the state meet.
Galena tri-op wins league title — At Lena, Ill.: Dawson Feyen won the 100 and 400, Owen Murdock added a title in the 800, and the 4x100 and 4x800 relays also mined gold as Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge won the team championship at Thursday’s Northwest Upstate Illini Conference meet.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Eagles Moore wins 4 events — At Colesburg, Iowa: Clayton Ridge’s JayLyn Moore won the 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles and high jump at Thursday’s Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet. Moore also ran on the Eagles’ winning shuttle hurdle relay. Edgewood-Colesburg’s Ella Aulwes (200), and Maquoketa Valley’s Amaya Hunt (400), Erin Knipper (shot put) and the 4x100 relay also automatically qualified for next week’s state meet.
PREP BASEBALL
Galena 8, West Carroll 0 (4 innings) — At Savanna, Ill.: Ethan Hefel was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and John Wubben drove in two runs on three hits as the Pirates beat the Thunder in a game shortened due to lightning.
Southwestern 4, Fennimore 1 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Jordan Stanton went 3-for-4 with a home run and Colson Splinter drove in three runs as the Wildcats beat the Golden Eagles.
Prairie du Chien 10, Platteville 0 (6 innings) — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Owen Oldenburg went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs, and Trent Mallatt added three hits as the Blackhawks routed the Hillmen. Prairie du Chien’s Maddox Cejka threw a no-hitter in a 2-0 win over Dodgeville on Thursday.
PREP SOFTBALL
River Ridge (Wis.) 17, Black Hawk 10 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Kennedy Copsey and Allie Wagner had four hits apiece, and the Timberwolves pulled away to beat the Warriors on Thursday.
Juda/Albany 7, Benton/Shullsburg 0 — At Benton, Wis.: Camden Russell doubled for the Benton/Shullsburg’s only hit in a loss to Juda/Albany on Thursday.
Iowa-Grant 11-8, Darlington 2-3 — At Cobb, Wis.: Indigo Kemnitzer went a combined 5-for-8 with a double, a triple and the RBIs, and Lakyn Holman collected two hits and drove in three runs in the second game as the Panthers swept Thursday’s doubleheader.