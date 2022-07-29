06212022-softball9-ar.jpg
Cascade’s Devin Simon, a University of Iowa recruit, earned first-team all-state honors in Class 2A.

A dozen area players earned spots on the annual Iowa Girls Coaches Association’s all-state softball team, released Thursday.

Cascade junior infielder Devin Simon, a University of Iowa commit, was the area’s only first-team selection, earning top honors in Class 2A.

