A dozen area players earned spots on the annual Iowa Girls Coaches Association’s all-state softball team, released Thursday.
Cascade junior infielder Devin Simon, a University of Iowa commit, was the area’s only first-team selection, earning top honors in Class 2A.
Simon, a third-team pick last year, turned in the best season of her four-year career, hitting .500 (48-for-96) with five doubles, nine triples, nine home runs and 32 RBIs while hitting predominately out of the leadoff spot in the batting order.
She was successful on all 39 stolen-base attempts and scored 48 runs as the Cougars reached the Class 2A regional finals. She also went 3-1 in the pitching circle, posting a 6.00 ERA over 18 2/3 innings. She struck out 13 and issued only four walks.
Dubuque Hempstead sophomore catcher/third baseman Chandler Houselog was a second-team pick in Class 5A after batting.441 (49-for-111) with 14 runs, 13 doubles, two home runs and 36 RBIs.
Dubuque Senior sophomore shortstop Sophie Link — who hit .352 (45-for-128) with 35 runs, nine doubles, one triple, 15 RBIs and 22 stolen bases — was a 5A third-team selection.
Western Dubuque senior first baseman Maddie Harris was a second-team selection in Class 4A, while Bobcats sophomore shortstop Brynn Walters and Maquoketa freshman infielder Kalyn Hackman made the third team.
Harris hit.365 (46-for-126) with 30 runs, 15 doubles, one triple and 26 RBIs; Walters batted .412 (49-for-119) with 32 runs, eight doubles, four triples, two home runs, 32 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.
Hackman was 56-for-138 (.406) at the plate with 26 runs, 12 doubles, two home runs and 30 RBIs.
Dubuque Wahlert, which made its first state tournament appearance since 2009, landed eighth-grade outfielder Ruth Tauber and junior pitcher/infielder Tierani Teslow on the Class 3A second team, and junior catcher Bailey Welu on the third team.
Tauber batted .489 (67-for-137) while drawing 24 walks and striking out just three times. She scored 54 runs with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 38 RBIs. She also stole 12 bases.
Teslow hit .389 (56-for-144) with 24 runs, 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and a team-high 41 RBIs. She was 7-5 with two saves in the circle, posting a 5.40 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 37 walks over 68 2/3 innings. Welu was 46-for-107 (.336) with 20 runs, seven doubles, 10 home runs and 32 RBIs.
West Delaware’s Haley Vaske, a junior third baseman, also earned a spot on the 3A third team after batting .406 (43-for-106) with 25 runs, 11 doubles, six home runs and 30 RBIs.
Bellevue Marquette sophomore pitcher/first baseman Megan Kremer was a third-team selection in 2A and Edgewood-Colesburg sophomore catcher Audrie Heimrichs earned honorable mention in Class 1A.
Kremer hit .464 (39-for-84) with 10 runs, 11 doubles, five home runs and 29 RBIs. She was 6-15 with one save in the pitching circle, posting a 5.23 ERA with 91 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings.
Heimrichs hit .360 (41-for-114) with eight doubles and 28 RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.