Mineral Point’s Liam Stumpf will always wonder what could have been.
After earning a trip to the Wisconsin state baseball tournament his freshman season, followed by a second place finish in Division 4 his sophomore season last spring, the stage was set for another shot at a gold ball.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week would have been joined by a talented senior class that had goals of making it back to Appleton this spring.
“This was going to be a big year for us, and losing all those seniors now is really tough,” said Stumpf, a first-team all-state selection last season. “Our only loss last season was in the state championship game, and we all worked so hard to have another shot at it. I can’t thank those seniors enough for all they’ve done for me.”
Stumpf concluded his sophomore season as a force at the plate, hitting .489 while leading the state in home runs with 12. He also led the state in OPS with a 1.661.
At the end of August, Stumpf verbally committed to play for NCAA Division 1 Missouri State University, of the Missouri Valley Conference.
“I was hoping to get to watch them this season, but hopefully next year,” Stumpf said. “I have been talking with the coaches there and everything is still going to go as planned after next season.”
Stumpf, who plays travel ball with the Stix team based out of Waukesha, participated in an inner-squad scrimmage this week, and as of now, summer tournaments are still on. The team will play in cities such as Indianapolis, Kansas City, Oklahoma City and Atlanta, as well as in Kenosha.
“Once we found out there wasn’t going to be a high school season, me and some of the other guys on my high school team got after it, lifting weights and getting in batting cages,” Stumpf said. “I was also able to get some live at-bats in at Sluggers in Cuba City.”
The Pointers are still waiting to hear if they will be able to get some games in this summer to help the senior class gain some closure.
“They are trying to set up some tournaments so we get to play as a team a few more times,” Stumpf said. “This group had such a tight bond, that it is frustrating to have to go out like this. I can’t imagine being a senior and not getting an opportunity for any kind of final season.”