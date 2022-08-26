EPWORTH, Iowa — This year’s Western Dubuque volleyball team has a unique challenge in front of it.
Or, a rare opportunity.
For the first time in program history, the Bobcats are following up on a state championship season. Behind a bevy of senior stars, Western Dubuque lost just three times last fall and rolled to a sweep of Waverly-Shell Rock in the Class 4A title match.
Some important pieces to that championship have graduated, undoubtedly. Are the Bobcats locked in on a repeat? That’s hard to say. However, this new group is certainly aiming to get back to that level to earn the opportunity to defend their crown.
“I think so far everything’s been playing out well,” said WD libero Ella Meyer. “Coming in not really being on anyone’s radar is difficult, but we’re going to work through that. No one seems to have any faith in us because we lost so many seniors last year, but we’re not going to give up. We’re still hoping we can pull something through to state.”
The 4A No. 12-ranked Bobcats are off to a good start, finishing 3-0 on Thursday night in the Mississippi Valley Conference/Mississippi Athletic Conference Challenge at Western Dubuque High School. WD picked up wins over Central DeWitt (25-10, 25-11) and Clinton (25-13, 25-18), with the showdown coming in the middle with a 25-22, 18-25, 15-12 victory over Class 3A No. 4 Davenport Assumption in a nailbiter.
“Girls are fitting in well,” Bobcats coach Megan Scherrman said. “Obviously, we had some puzzle pieces to put together this year, but we’ve got some veterans coming back and that always helps. I think our biggest thing at the beginning of the season was putting the pieces together. We saw some things (in the season opener) at Linn-Mar, but tonight we played really well together.”
Libby Lansing led the Bobcats (4-0) at the MVC/MAC Challenge with 29 kills over the three matches, while Erica Ernzen added 18 kills. Meyer delivered 42 digs and Ava Demmer had 73 assists.
“Everybody’s coming in great,” Meyer said. “Ava’s doing a wonderful job mixing things up, Hailey (Wulfekuhle) is stepping up on the right side and our back row defense is coming through.”
As the new pieces continue to find their stride, Lansing and Meyer have been valuable leaders after their integral roles in winning that state championship.
“They’ve been doing a great job with it,” Scherrman said. “They are girls that can keep their composure and make sure no one else is panicking. When you’re a new girl on the floor, and things don’t necessarily go your way, that can be a little nerve-wracking with that sense of panic. They can look to Ella and Libby, who can help keep their nerves in check and that’s been helping quite a bit.”
Dubuque Senior was equally impressive at the Challenge, bouncing back from a tough season opener in Cedar Falls to sweep Clinton (25-16, 25-23), DeWitt (25-12, 25-15) and Assumption (25-21, 25-19).
“I thought tonight we played really well on defense. We were pretty scrappy,” Rams coach Haley Zenner said. “Maya (Watters) has been a big key in the front row for us with key kills in key moments, and I think tonight we had some other players step up in the front row and take some of the pressure off of Maya. Campbel Drapeau and Lexie LeConte are two that stood out tonight that really stepped up for us.”
Watters fronted the Rams (3-1) with 23 kills, while LeConte added 17 kills and Drapeau had four blocks. Jenna Lewis finished with 51 assists and Sophie Link notched 26 digs.
“Starting off with Cedar Falls, that’s a hard opponent,” Zenner said. “But coming here, building that confidence back up and taking it into the weekend for another tournament was pretty awesome.”
Dubuque Hempstead suffered losses to Assumption (25-18, 25-11) and Clinton (21-25, 25-16, 15-11) before responding with a sweep of DeWitt (25-15, 25-13). Dani Kurth delivered 11 kills for the Mustangs (2-2) and Addi Wright chipped in 10 kills and 13 digs. Maggie Nevins finished with 26 assists.
“We played some really great teams, some really solid hitting teams that made it a really good experience for us,” Hempstead coach Jacque Arensdorf said. “It gave us some insight into the things that we need to work on, but also allowed us to see the great things we’ve accomplished in the short amount of time this season.”
