BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
Paul Scherrman remembers perusing a list of the requested items for an impoverished Latin American community stricken by disaster.
At the top of the list were medical supplies and educational materials. But, at No. 3 on the list of more than 20 items came baseball equipment.
“It always amazes me that, whether it’s religious organizations, charitable foundations, they always use baseball to draw people in, and, obviously, that’s right up my alley,” said Scherrman, the long-time manager of the Farley Hawks semi-pro baseball team and a member of the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame.
“Baseball has been such a huge part of my life, and it feels good to be able to give back through baseball. If I can help organizations promote the game and get people on the right track while doing it, I’m more than happy to do it.”
Scherrman’s philanthropic endeavors led to international positions of leadership as the secretary of the Roberto Clemente Foundation and as a member of the Roberto’s Kids board of directors. Both organizations honor the legacy of the Pittsburgh Pirates legend who lost his life on Dec. 31, 1972, while on a humanitarian mission to aid earthquake victims in Nicaragua. Major League Baseball has named its man of the year award after Clemente.
Scherrman will visit Puerto Rico at the end of December to distribute baseball equipment and food to communities in need. In addition to representing the Clemente organizations, he will work with former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Angel Miranda in distributing food.
“It’s always struck me that so many people in those situations accept the fact that they’re going to be poor and that’s the lifestyle they’re destined for the rest of their lives,” Scherrman said. “They don’t ask for much. It’s very rewarding work because the people never take it for granted.
“Whether it’s Puerto Rico or inner-city Pittsburgh, we don’t just talk about baseball. We talk about school, citizenship, being a good person, faith … Baseball is an instrument to keep kids away from a lot of the temptations they have, like drugs and gangs. And they appreciate it, because they know the kids are going to be better for what we do.”
Scherrman is collecting donated baseball equipment for this month’s trip to Puerto Rico. He also accepts financial donations to be distributed through the Clemente organizations, both of which are 501c3 non-profits.
Financial donations can be designated for baseball equipment, as purchasing gear on-site eliminates shipping and handling fees.
Donations may be sent in care of Scherrman at P.O. Box 309, Farley, Iowa, 52046. Checks can be addressed to the Roberto Clemente Foundation or Roberto’s Kids for distribution.
ROCKY BLEIER TO PERFORM PLAY IN DUBUQUE
Rocky Bleier, a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will perform his one-man show, ‘The Play,’ on Friday, January 28 at the Heritage Center on the University of Dubuque campus.
The Steelers selected the fullback in the 16th round of the 1968 Draft, but his NFL career had to be put on hold because of his military service in Vietnam. He suffered serious injuries during an ambush and was not expected to play football again.
Through perseverance and the support of owner Art Rooney, Bleier returned to Pittsburgh’s training camp in 1970 and later won Super Bowls in 1975, ’76, ’79 and ’80. He turned his life story into ‘The Play,’ which debuted in 2015.
Tickets may be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 90 minutes prior to events at the Heritage Center; by phone at 563-585-SHOW; or online at www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
EAST DUBUQUE/SOUTHWESTERN SEEK NICKNAME INPUT
The leadership groups at both East Dubuque and Southwestern are seeking input on their upcoming cooperative football program. Earlier this year, both schools decided to join forces in light of lower participation numbers in their programs.
The Southwestern Community School District posted a link to a survey at www.facebook.com/SWSDWildcats. The survey seeks input on the name of the program, a potential mascot nickname and other suggestions.
RIVER RIDGE’S ALBRECHT SELECTED TO SHRINE BOWL
River Ridge senior Caden Albrecht has been selected to participate in the Illinois Shrine Bowl on June 18 at the Illinois Wesleyan University’s Tucci Stadium. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound linebacker is one of just five players from 8-man football to earn a spot in the all-star game, which benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children.
The Illinois Football Coaches Association selected the rosters after receiving nominations from coaches throughout the state.
Moline kicker Caroline Hazen, a member of the Red Team, will become the first female player to ever participate in the Shrine Game.