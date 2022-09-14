Hannah Schmitz and Abby Eriksen scored goals less than 2 minutes apart Wednesday to rally the Loras College women’s soccer team to a 3-2 victory over North Central at the Rock Bowl.

Schmitz scored her second goal of the season at the 76:34 mark, then teamed with Ryleigh O’Brien at the 78:03 mark to set up Eriksen’s second goal of the season and eventual game-winner.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.