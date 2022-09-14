Hannah Schmitz and Abby Eriksen scored goals less than 2 minutes apart Wednesday to rally the Loras College women’s soccer team to a 3-2 victory over North Central at the Rock Bowl.
Schmitz scored her second goal of the season at the 76:34 mark, then teamed with Ryleigh O’Brien at the 78:03 mark to set up Eriksen’s second goal of the season and eventual game-winner.
O’Brien gave the Duhawks (3-0-2) the lead in the 43rd minute, but NCAA Division III No. 18 North Central got a pair of goals from Elle Sutter to take the lead. The Duhawks, who finished with a 10-3 advantage in shots, received votes in the latest NCAA poll.
Dubuque 2, Knox 0 — At Galesburg, Ill.: Maya Ganser and Riley Trudeau scored 6 minutes apart in the first half to lift the Spartans (2-0-3). Dubuque outshot the Prairie Fire, 14-6.
Clarke 1, Beloit 0 — At Clarke: Samantha Miller scored in the 57th minute to lead the Pride (4-1-1).
MEN’S SOCCER
UW-Platteville 4, Wheaton 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Jack Gentilli scored a pair of goals, and Clayton Mobile and Alester Dawson also found the back of the net as the Pioneers improved to 2-2-1 on Tuesday night. Seth Aiken made one save to earn the win in goal.
Carroll 3, Dubuque 1 — At Waukesha, Wis.: Noah Hook scored his first goal of the season in the 79th minute to pull the Spartans within 2-1.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UW-Eau Claire 3, UW-Platteville 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Pioneers dropped a 24-26, 25-21, 25-15, 25-15 decision to open Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.
William Penn 3, Clarke 1 — At the Kehl Center: Cora Vyhnanek put up 45 assists, and Jessica Schaad floored 20 kills but the Pride lost, 25-20, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20, on Tuesday night.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Galena 163, Pecatonica 181 — At Westlake Village, Ill.: Ryan Stoffregen shot a 1-over-par 36 to lead the Pirates to victory. On Tuesday, Stoffregen carded a 4-over-par 41 to lead Galena to a 177-273 win over Freeport Aquin in a home meet.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Galena 211, South West 230 — At Galena, Ill.: Ayden Wells shot a 45 to lead the Pirates to the dual win Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Western Dubuque 3, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2 — At Epworth, Iowa: Libby Lansing contributed 17 kills, five blocks and three aces, Ava Demmer added 48 assists and Ella Meyer had 36 digs as the Class 4A No. 5-ranked Bobcats (10-2) survived the Class 5A No. 15 Cougars (7-8) in a thriller, 25-6, 25-19, 20-25, 19-25, 15-11. Hailey Wulfekuhle and Erica Ernzen added 12 kills apiece for WD.
Dubuque Wahlert 3, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2 — At Wahlert: Anna Roling hit for 17 kills and Meghan McDonald added 10 more, Olivia Donovan chipped in 45 assists and Liliana Marrero-O’Hea delivered 21 digs as the Class 3A No. 14-ranked Golden Eagles (7-6) battled past the J-Hawks (1-9), 22-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-21, 15-11.
Darlington 3, Boscobel 1 — At Darlington, Wis.: Jaylyn Schwartz had 12 digs and 11 kills in the 25-27, 25-16, 25-14, 25-20 win on Tuesday.
Stockton 2, River Ridge 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: Emily Broshous had 13 digs and five kills to lead Stockton in a 25-14, 25-23 sweep on Tuesday.
Mineral Point 3, Fennimore 1 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Kennedy Wenger contributed 20 kills, 14 digs and four aces in the 25-17, 17-25, 25-11, 25-15 win Tuesday.
Platteville 3, Lancaster 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Jaxcyn Berntgen delivered 25 assists and 12 digs, and Camryn Nies had 10 kills in the 25-19, 25-16, 25-23 sweep Tuesday.
