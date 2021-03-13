The game they have been waiting a year to play has finally arrived.
After earning an at-large bid to last year’s NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship, Clarke had its season end abruptly without resolution. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the tournament just days before it was set to begin.
Now, the Pride are back and even more determined.
The No. 8-ranked Pride own a sensational 21-2 record following a 58-37 victory over Mid-America Nazarene in the Heart of America Conference tournament championship game on March 1. That win avenged an early season loss to the Pioneers and also clinched an automatic berth to the NAIA national tournament.
As the top seed in the Omaha Bracket, the Pride will play at 11 a.m. today against Northwestern (Iowa), which beat the College of the Ozarks, 82-69, on Friday night. Today’s winner advances to the 16-team final tournament, held March 18-23 at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
To say Clarke is looking forward to this one would be an understatement.
“We are more than ready for this game because of the anticipation from last year,” Clarke coach Courtney Boyd said. “Defensively, if we can continue doing what we have been doing, offensively we will be fine. Just the excitement and anticipation of being there after waiting a year, I think we will be in a good spot.”
The Pride also boast a bevy of returners from last year’s squad who weren’t able to have a proper conclusion to the season. Boyd thinks that will only be added motivation for today’s contest.
“They’re just hungrier,” she said. “The biggest part of our senior class is just the expectation of being better than the year before. This year, there is a completely different mindset around it. I think winning the opening round game and getting to Sioux City is not the goal anymore; it’s more of an expectation.
“The veterans are going to carry us as they always do, but it’s one of those things that they know who they are and how good they can be, so finishing strong is a huge deal for them.”
Among those accomplished returners are six players who received all-conference accolades this season. Makenna Haase was named to the first team for the fourth consecutive season, Nicole McDermott and Tina Ubl were mentioned on the second team, while Morgan Pitz, Giana Michels and Emma Kelchen received honorable mention notice.
Haase, also a three-time all-American, says her team is ready to take the court and prove what it can do.
“We are really excited. We’ve all been waiting for this since last year,” she said. “Even just since that last time we played (on March 1), it’s been a while, so the anticipation is a lot. I think we are all just anxious to get out and play.”
With the No. 8 national ranking and having just hoisted the conference championship trophy, it would come as no surprise if the Pride came into today’s opening-round contest boasting a ton of confidence. Haase says, however, that sometimes it is in her team’s nature to be more reserved and the coaches have to encourage them to play with more of a fiery edge.
“Our coaches always remind us to play with a chip on our shoulder,” she said. “I think sometimes we are a little too humble and forget how good we really are and how good we are doing. We just need to keep playing like we have been and have confidence in that.”
As today’s game approached, Boyd had no doubt her team would be ready for a game it has waited so long to play. She believes the way they approached this year to get back to this spot speaks volumes to the character of the players.
“Resiliency is probably the best word to describe this group,” she said. “When last year’s game was taken away from them, they made it a point to do something (to get better) all summer and in the preseason.
“We did Zoom workouts, we did driveway workouts, we did team competitions virtually. In the four years that we have been together as a group, I think it was the hardest they have worked. Our seniors set the tone for everything and the team just jumped on board.”
While Boyd anticipates Clarke’s season continuing into the coming weeks, this year’s team is one she will never forget for reasons that extend far beyond the basketball court.
“It’s hard to put into words how special this group is,” she said. “They are great to be around; they are in it for each other. The things they do off the court are just as great as what they do on the court.
“To continue to set records and set standards, I don’t know that we would have made it through with any other group. This group is going to be really hard to replace as an entire team.”