Marcus Brannman and the Dubuque Fighting Saints delivered the kind of defensive bounce back they needed Tuesday night.
Brannman stopped 34 shots in backstopping the Saints to a 4-2 victory over the Green Bay Gamblers at Dubuque Ice Arena. Just three days earlier, Brannman allowed four goals in 27 minutes in a 6-3 loss to last-place Madison.
“We knew what we were up against tonight, and how important this game was for home ice advantage in the playoffs,” Brannman said. “This was a whole different game than Saturday. The whole team was ready, and we came out ready to fight. We fought better than them and came out with the win.”
The Saints (30-22-5-1) pulled even with Green Bay (30-22-2-4) for fourth place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference standings with four games remaining in the regular season. The two teams evenly split the eight-game season series.
Dubuque concludes the regular season with home-and-home series against first-place Chicago and Western Conference second-place Waterloo. Green Bay visits Team USA’s U17 squad twice this weekend and plays a home-and-home with Madison the following weekend.
Both teams can finish as high as fourth and as low as sixth. The top two teams in each conference earn a first-round bye, while the No. 3 seed hosts the No. 6 and the No. 4 hosts the No. 5 in a best-of-three play-in series.
“It was huge to catch them for fourth place,” said Jake Sondreal, who scored twice. “So this was one of the biggest games of the year. Now, we have to keep it going and focus on what’s in our locker room and not worry about anybody else so we’re tuned up for the playoffs.”
Brayden Morrison staked Dubuque to the lead just 8:28 into the game. Jayden Jubenvill and Fisher Scott played catch at the blue line before Morrison wired a shot from the left faceoff circle. Morrison’s seventh goal of the season eluded traffic and beat goalie Kristoffer Eberly clean.
“We had to weather the storm for the first five minutes, because they came at us pretty hard,” Morrison said. “It was definitely super nice to score that first one and settle into the game. After a tough game Saturday night, we needed an effort like this one.”
Jake Sondreal doubled the lead 76 seconds into the middle period with his 12th goal of the season. He rifled a shot from the high slot into the top right corner of the net behind Eberly. Max Burkholder and Oliver Moberg picked up the assists.
More than a minute later, Morrison dropped the gloves with former Saints forward Mikey DeAngelo. Both players drew five-minute majors for fighting and 19-minute misconducts.
A great read by Caelum Dick led to Dubuque’s third goal. The defenseman stepped in front of a Green Bay outlet pass in the neutral zone to set up a 2-on-1 with Powell. Dick opted for the shot and snapped it past Eberly's blocker for his third goal of the season.
Matt DiMarsico ended Brannman’s shutout bid at 11:07 of the third, when he deflected a Misha Danylov shot from the right half wall.
But Sondreal got that goal back 3 minutes later on the power play. He completed a tic-tac-toe passing sequence with Ryan St. Louis and Burkholder by beating Eberly from the low slot. Burkholder made a slick, between-the-legs drop pass that threw Eberly off his angle and created more net for Sondreal to hit.
Will Zellers, playing in his USHL debut, banked a shot in off Brannman at 16:15 to conclude the scoring.
"The first five minutes were a little bit squirrelly, but one we weathered that, we took control of the game," said Saints associate head coach Evan Dixon, who ran the bench while head coach Kirk MacDonald served a one-game suspension. "We talked as a group about playing without the puck and being relentless and helping our defensemen by pressuring pucks back into our zone. The guys really committed to that. For the most part, our puck management was pretty good offensively, too."
