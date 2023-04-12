Marcus Brannman and the Dubuque Fighting Saints delivered the kind of defensive bounce back they needed Tuesday night.

Brannman stopped 34 shots in backstopping the Saints to a 4-2 victory over the Green Bay Gamblers at Dubuque Ice Arena. Just three days earlier, Brannman allowed four goals in 27 minutes in a 6-3 loss to last-place Madison.

