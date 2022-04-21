The Dyersville Beckman boys golf team cruised to victory on it’s home course Wednesday.
The Trailblazers shot a 304 to best runner-up Monticello (355) by 51 strokes at the six-team Blazer Invitational at Dyersville Golf & Country Club.
Defending state champion Nate Offerman led Beckman with a 69 to earn medalist honors, while teammate Luke Hartwick (74) was runner-up.
Coy Peyton (82) led West Delaware, Gavin Manternach (84) fronted Cascade, and Jensen Wedeking (87) was the top scorer for Bellevue.
BOYS TENNIS
Western Dubuque 9, Oelwein 0 — At Epworth, Iowa: Brayden Wickham and Carson Schute earned singles victories to pace the Bobcats.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Feyen wins 3 events — At Lena, Ill.: Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge sprinter Dawson Feyen won the 100, 200, and 400-meter dash to lead the tri-op to the Lena-Winslow Gates Jamboree team title with 11.8.92 points on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Bellevue Marquette 4, West Branch 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Mike Lensker and Evan Scott netted goals, and Cole Heim stop eight shots in net to lead the Mohawks on Tuesday.
PREP SOFTBALL
River Valley 6, Platteville 3 — At Spring Green, Wis.: Alyssa Blevins drove in Catherine Tashner to tie the game at 3-3, but River Valley rallied to win on Tuesday.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Dubuque 21, Monmouth 11 — At Oyen Field: Aidan Culligan and Ben Farraday netted four goals apiece to led UD.