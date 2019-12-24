John Colin got an up-close and personal look at the United States Olympic Swimming Trials in 2008, and it seemed like an impossible dream to ever make it there himself.
He and his family accompanied Jordan Huff, one of the most-decorated swimmers in the history of the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes club program, as he competed in the same Omaha, Neb., pool as American swimming royalty. That included the likes of Olympic champions Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte and Nathan Adrian, who went on to compete in the Beijing Games.
“Back then, it seemed like such an out-of-this-world achievement to qualify for the Olympic Trials,” Colin recalled. “To me, growing up, Jordan Huff was my idol. He was the top name with DASH and he was just so accomplished. It was crazy to me to think that going to the Olympic Trials could one day be achievable to me.”
Colin, a former Dubuque Senior all-stater and a redshirt junior at the University of Iowa, reached a life-long dream earlier this month. He swam a 56.47 in the 100-meter backstroke in the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota to qualify for next summer’s Olympic Trials, also in Omaha.
Colin made the cut by .12 seconds in the long-course pool configuration on a Sunday. The previous four days, the Hawkeyes competed in a short-course meet hosted by the Golden Gophers. That meet served as the peak meet for the fall portion of the Hawkeyes’ season.
“It’s kind of a tough transition to go from short-course yards to long-course meters, but we wanted to give our swimmers an opportunity to get some Olympic cuts,” Iowa head coach Marc Long said. “On paper, it’s really tough. Some people really light it up, but most others need a little more of an adjustment period because it’s a totally different racing experience.
“John is strong in short-course, but he also has a really good long-course, and he’s confident in it. He was one of the guys who was really looking forward to the opportunity, and he took advantage of it. It was great to see. In a lot of ways, I think John has a lot of exciting performances ahead of him.”
Colin became the second DASH member to hit the 2020 Olympic Trials cut in the 100-meter backstroke after Collin Schuster swam a 56.40 at the Speedo Junior Nationals this summer. DASH is coached by Doug Colin, John’s father.
The 15-session, eight-day Olympic Trials will take place June 21-28 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. It will include approximately 1,400 swimmers and serve as the sole qualifier for pool swimmers on the U.S. Olympic Team. From the trials, USA Swimming will select the 26 men and 26 women who will compete next summer at the Tokyo Games.
“It’s such an exciting meet, and USA Swimming does a great job of putting on a show at the trials,” Long said. “I’m excited for John to have the opportunity to swim there. He has worked so hard throughout his career, and it will be a rewarding and motivating experience for him.”
The CHI Health Center creates a unique atmosphere for the Olympic Trials and routinely draws 13,000 people to each session. It includes a temporary pool surrounded by a stage, and the swimmers are treated like rock stars before they compete.
“Qualifying for the trials makes me excited for the next summer of training to come,” Colin said. “Now that I don’t have to prepare to just get the cut time, me, my coaches and everybody else can focus on swimming at the meet, versus to trying to get the cut and re-building up to swim at the trials. It gives me a lot of confidence, because I have a timeline for a taper going into the trials. It takes a lot of the weight off my shoulders and gives me a good sense of preparation.”
Colin narrowly missed the 2016 Olympic Trials following his senior year at Senior. At the time, the cut was 57.19 and Colin went 57.34.
“I was just shy after spending a whole year, actually more than that, on trying to get there,” Colin said. “Putting in all that time in leading up to 2016 and coming close was tough. But I also kept in mind that I was still close to making it and it would come around again. It was still another four years away, but I knew it would come around again.
“This past summer, I had dropped a lot of time — down to 56.8 — so I knew I had a chance. And I got pretty excited when I heard (the Hawkeyes) would be swimming some long course events this year. I hoped I could knock the qualifying time out of the way to take a bit of the weight off my shoulders going into the summer.”
While in high school, Colin was a two-time all-American (100-yard freestyle as a sophomore, 100-yard backstroke as a junior), a three-time all-stater and a four-time all-Mississippi Valley Conference selection. He was the Iowa state runner-up in the 100 backstroke as a junior and 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke as a sophomore.
Colin graduated as the school record holder in the 200 medley relay (1:34.03) and 100 backstroke (50.48).
Schuster, a Northwestern University recruit, competes for DASH during the summer and attends the Singapore American School, where his parents teach, during the school year. The high school senior is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.
“It was very exciting to get the trials cut,” said Schuster, who will be one of the youngest swimmers at the trials. “It was something I had been working towards for a long time, but to actually achieve it was amazing. Growing up, my family and I always watched the Olympic Trials, so it is very humbling to be swimming in the same pool where so many great swimmers swam before.
“I’m definitely going to approach trials as an experience and to get the most out of it. I’m going to try not to get too intimidated by some of the veterans of the event. I’m going to take it as experience, a once-in-a-lifetime chance, to get to swim in such a fast pool with so many great swimmers. Big Ten swimming is fast competition, and I will be seeing some of the swimmers who will swim or have swum at Big Tens at trials. So, trials is definitely going to motivate me moving forward to want to swim fast in college and hopefully swim at Big Tens.”
Having a long-time teammate competing in the same event at the Olympic Trials will certainly take some of the pressure off Schuster.
“It will be so helpful to have John there at trials with me,” Schuster said. “I have raced against John, trained with him for years and have looked up to him since joining DASH 10 years ago. John Colin is a great guy, and I think it will definitely help me having him around— he has such great energy, both in and out of the pool.”
And Colin looks forward to sharing the pool with Schuster, as well.
“I’m excited to race against him,” Colin said. “He got me by .07 this summer. It’ll be fun to swim against, per se, that other little brother I’ve had for a long time. It’s kind of like how Jordan Huff was like an older brother to me. Collin’s like a little brother to me, so it’ll be fun to race against him.
“Collin has a lot of talent, and he can do a lot more than me. He’s built like Michael Phelps — long, lean, huge feet, huge hands. He’s an outstandingly talented kid. It’ll be fun to see what he can do going into college in the coming years, and it’ll be fun to race him.”
Colin said he plans to pursue a career in freelance or corporate graphic design and follow in his father’s footsteps as a swim coach. He serves as an assistant coach for the I-Fly club team in Iowa City during his free time.
“I know the impact coaching makes on kids, because I could see it with my group of friends and how much they enjoyed swimming for my dad,” Colin said. “Hopefully, I can make that same impact on kids in Iowa City or wherever I go.”