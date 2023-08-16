Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference this season:
LANCASTER
Coach — Jordon Rolland (3rd season, 12-10)
Last year — 7-4 (4-3)
Returning starters — Peyton Alvarado (Sr., RB); Taylor Williams (Soph., WR); Logan Wolf (Sr., DB/RB/WR); Devin Tydrich (Sr., LB); Connor Raisbeck (Sr., OL); Will Bussan (Sr., OL); Colby Lull (Sr., LB); Jackson VanNatta (Sr., LB); Evan Becwar (Jr., OL); Connor Breuer (Jr., OL); TJ Nelson (Jr., OL); Brennen Gildersleeve (Jr., DB/RB); Aiden Hauk (Jr., DB)
Other returning veterans — Andrew Spurgeon (Sr., LB); Quinton Ploessl (Jr., DB/WR); Nolan Wolf (Jr., QB/DB); Devon Clark (Jr., DL); Jack Gallagher (Jr., DL)
Promising newcomer — Semaj Vinson (Jr., RB)
Outlook — The Flying Arrows return 13 players with starting experience, but will still have significant holes left to fill from graduation. Chief among those will be quarterback, where SWC offensive player of the year Jacob Divall threw for 1,147 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for1,207 yards and another 16 TDs. Alvarado was the team’s second-leading rusher after gaining 921 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns. Lancaster will have plenty of speed thanks to steady improvement during the spring track and field season, and size figures to be a strength with much bigger front lines than in years past. Depth and inexperience could be a challenge. The team has just eight seniors on the team and the bulk of the roster will be seeing its first varsity action.
Schedule — Aug. 18: at Mineral Point; Aug. 25: CUBA CITY; Sept. 1: at Prairie du Chien; Sept. 8: at Mauston; Sept. 15: RICHLAND CENTER; Sept. 22: at Platteville; Sept. 29: RIVER VALLEY; Oct. 6: at Dodgeville; Oct. 13: BRODHEAD
PLATTEVILLE
Coach — Bryce Arneson (2nd season, 4-6)
Last year — 4-6 (3-4)
Returning starters — Riley Donahoe (Sr., RB/LB); Zach McClain (Sr., TE/LB); Lucus Ludlum (Jr., WR/LB); Garrison Tashner (Sr., WR, LB); Davyn Edge (Sr., WR/DB); Keegan Coffey (Sr., OL); Mason Mandurano (Jr., OL/DL); Brenden Millard (Sr., OL); John Baxter (Sr., OL/DL); Seth Wilson (Jr., LB)
Other returning veterans — Dylan Weigel (Soph., RB/LB); Tyler Sasse (Soph., RB/DB); Myron Reuter (Soph., WR/DB); J.B. Blevins (Soph., WR/DB); Rusty Wruck (Jr., OL/DL); Marcus Kreul (Jr., OL/DL); Cam Moore (Soph., OL/DL); Brycen Carl (Soph., TE/LB); Carson Opgenorth (Soph., TE/LB); Ethan Kamps (Jr., WR/DB); Logan Day (Jr., WR/DB); Kadyn Davis (Jr., OL/LB)
Promising newcomers — TJ Pink (Jr., QB); Cam Key (Sr., OL/DL); Jesse Key (Jr., WR/LB)
Outlook — The Hillmen return 10 starters, including seven who saw first-team action on both sides of the ball last season. That experience should help in a tough conference. The Hillmen also expect to lean on depth as they try to reach the top of the conference standings and earn a return to the postseason. Platteville will be working in a new quarterback as the season begins. The top concerns for Arneson entering the season are mental toughness in big games and the internal confidence of his players. Donahoe was the team’s top rusher last season, running for 365 yards and four touchdowns. Ludlum led the team with 27 receptions, 474 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Tashner had a team-best five receiving touchdowns last year.
Schedule — Aug. 18: DARLINGTON; Aug. 25: MINERAL POINT; Sept. 1: at Dodgeville; Sept. 8: BRODHEAD; Sept. 15: at Prairie du Chien; Sept. 22: LANCASTER; Sept. 29: at Richland Center; Oct. 6: at Poynette; Oct. 13: RIVER VALLEY